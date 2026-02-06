The 49ers Could Make an Aggressive Trade Offer for Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby wants out of Las Vegas, according to reports. Apparently, he's fed up with the Raiders, and who can blame them? He wants to win now. And from what I'm hearing, he would not be opposed to joining the 49ers. And the 49ers might be interested in trading for him.

The 49ers front office wants to make a big splash this offseason after being forced by ownership to slash salaries and take on record amounts of dead cap last season. Despite those financial constraints, the 49ers found a way to win 12 regular-season games and one playoff game. They would like to be rewarded for their efforts.

In addition, general manager John Lynch is entering the final season of his contract, and his draft record the past five seasons has been abysmal with the exception of Brock Purdy, who was the last pick. Lynch needs to nail this offseason to land another extension. So instead of drafting someone at the end of Round 1 and hoping he's special right away, they could package draft picks to trade for an established NFL player such as Crosby.

Plus, the 49ers desperately need a defensive end. The only good one they have is Nick Bosa, who's coming off his third torn ACL this offseason. He probably will miss OTAs, minicamp and training camp, and it's unclear when he'll make his return and how good he'll be after his latest rehab. It's possible he won't be as good as he was a few seasons ago when he was the Defensive Player of the Year.

According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, the Raiders think they can get more for Crosby than the Cowboys got for trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last year. Remember, the Packers traded two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark to the Cowboys for Parsons. Which means the Raiders think they can get at least two first-round picks for Crosby, maybe three.

I would not be shocked if the 49ers were to offer the Raiders their next two first-round picks plus a player such as Ricky Pearsall or Renardo Green in exchange for Crosby. And that would be a competitive offer.

But if the Cowboys or Lions make a similar offer, the 49ers probably would lose out on Crosby, because their draft picks are lower than Dallas' and Detroit's.

So yes, I expect the 49ers to make an aggressive play for Crosby this offseason. And ultimately, I expect the Raiders to send him somewhere else.

