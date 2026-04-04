Why Christian Kirk Calls it a ‘No-Brainer’ to Join the 49ers

One fairly underrated signing that the San Francisco 49ers made in free agency was with wide receiver Christian Kirk.

The 49ers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. The majority of his deal is incentive-based, so even though he has injury concerns from last season, there’s no risk.

If he manages to be healthy in 2026, then the 49ers will have the vertical threat they’ve wanted in their offense for numerous years. It’s a win-win for them, and for Kirk as well.

Signing with the 49ers clearly wasn’t a money grab, and he certainly had his options. He joined San Francisco because he saw them as a perfect fit, making it a “no-brainer” for him.

Kirk reveals why he joined the 49ers

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) fails to haul in a catch during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

"I got on the phone with Kyle Shanahan, and we just talked about what I could do in the offense, being a part of the scheme and just the direction that they're headed,” Kirk said on the show "In Good Company” with Mitch Morse. “It was really a no-brainer at the end of the day. So, super excited to be a part of the 49ers, and I get to be back on the West Coast, closer to home."

Kyle Shanahan had to have sold him on his role as a vertical threat and in the slot on quick pass plays. Kirk is more than a one-trick pony. He’s capable of a lot, especially under Shanahan.

Not to mention the players that he gets to play around with. That was another enticing factor for him to want to join the 49ers in free agency despite other suitors out there.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) and wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) celebrates wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) touchdown reception against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

“It excited me just because, you know, I played in that division for four years. (Kyle) Shanahan has had that thing rolling for a while. All those guys, (Brock) Purdy, (Christian McCaffrey), (George) Kittle, Fred Warner, I mean, list goes on, Trent Williams. And so, played against all those guys; a lot of respect for that organization.

“And so, the more I started thinking about it, I'm like, yes, that's a great fit. And I feel like I fit into that locker room really well and want to be a part of what they're doing.”

Health will be crucial for Kirk to ever be viewed as that “solid fit” in the 49ers’ offense. If he can manage it, he will help take the 49ers to another level and give them a new dynamic.

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