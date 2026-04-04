Why Christian Kirk Calls it a ‘No-Brainer’ to Join the 49ers
In this story:
One fairly underrated signing that the San Francisco 49ers made in free agency was with wide receiver Christian Kirk.
The 49ers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. The majority of his deal is incentive-based, so even though he has injury concerns from last season, there’s no risk.
If he manages to be healthy in 2026, then the 49ers will have the vertical threat they’ve wanted in their offense for numerous years. It’s a win-win for them, and for Kirk as well.
Signing with the 49ers clearly wasn’t a money grab, and he certainly had his options. He joined San Francisco because he saw them as a perfect fit, making it a “no-brainer” for him.
Kirk reveals why he joined the 49ers
"I got on the phone with Kyle Shanahan, and we just talked about what I could do in the offense, being a part of the scheme and just the direction that they're headed,” Kirk said on the show "In Good Company” with Mitch Morse. “It was really a no-brainer at the end of the day. So, super excited to be a part of the 49ers, and I get to be back on the West Coast, closer to home."
Kyle Shanahan had to have sold him on his role as a vertical threat and in the slot on quick pass plays. Kirk is more than a one-trick pony. He’s capable of a lot, especially under Shanahan.
Not to mention the players that he gets to play around with. That was another enticing factor for him to want to join the 49ers in free agency despite other suitors out there.
“It excited me just because, you know, I played in that division for four years. (Kyle) Shanahan has had that thing rolling for a while. All those guys, (Brock) Purdy, (Christian McCaffrey), (George) Kittle, Fred Warner, I mean, list goes on, Trent Williams. And so, played against all those guys; a lot of respect for that organization.
“And so, the more I started thinking about it, I'm like, yes, that's a great fit. And I feel like I fit into that locker room really well and want to be a part of what they're doing.”
Health will be crucial for Kirk to ever be viewed as that “solid fit” in the 49ers’ offense. If he can manage it, he will help take the 49ers to another level and give them a new dynamic.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN