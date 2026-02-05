One player who is likely to be linked to the San Francisco 49ers over the next few weeks is defensive tackle David Onyemata. Onyemata spent the past two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons playing under Raheem Morris, so it would be logical for Morris to consider bringing in a player he knows well.

When that familiarity is combined with the 49ers’ clear need along the defensive line, the connection makes sense on the surface. However, there are also several reasons why this pairing may not ultimately come together.

Will the San Francisco 49ers pursue David Onyemata in free agency?

Onyemata has been a productive player in the NFL dating back to 2016. For much of his career, he consistently provided interior pass rush while holding his own against the run. That said, his production took a noticeable dip during his two seasons with the Falcons under Morris, raising questions about either his fit in the scheme or his stage of career.

During those two seasons in Atlanta, Onyemata recorded just four sacks combined. In the two seasons prior, he totaled nine sacks. The underlying metrics tell a similar story. Over his two years with Morris, Onyemata generated 40 total pressures, posting a pass-rush win rate of 9.1% in 2024 and 16.8% last season. While that does represent some improvement year over year, it still falls short of his earlier production. In 2022 and 2023, he posted pass-rush win rates of 19.3% and 20.3%, respectively, and recorded 69 pressures across those two seasons.

Against the run, Onyemata remained solid under Morris, but the same pass-rush impact simply was not there. There are two plausible explanations for this decline. One possibility is that Onyemata was not an ideal fit in Morris’ defensive system. He may have filled his role effectively and done the necessary dirty work, but that role may not have allowed him to produce at his typical level. If that is the case, it raises the question of whether Onyemata would want to reunite with a coach and scheme that did not maximize his strengths.

The other explanation is more straightforward. Onyemata will be 34 years old next season, and it is reasonable to assume that his physical tools are beginning to decline. If that is the case, Morris would be acutely aware of those limitations and could be the one advising San Francisco to look elsewhere.

Whether the hesitation comes from the player, the coach, or both, there are valid reasons why a reunion may not happen. According to Spotrac, Onyemata is projected to earn $8.6 million per year in free agency. There are more cost-effective alternatives available, including Logan Hall, John Franklin-Myers, and Sheldon Rankins. While those players lack Onyemata’s familiarity with Morris, that lack of familiarity may ultimately benefit both sides.

