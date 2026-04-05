Why Dre Greenlaw Loves Playing With 'Partner-in-Crime' Fred Warner

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has spoken for the first time about his reunion with the franchise and fellow linebacker Fred Warner.

Greenlaw returns after a one-year absence following a stint with the Denver Broncos, signing a one-year, $7 million deal that will effectively serve as a prove-it contract as he works to reacclimate after multiple injuries in 2025 and lingering concerns about whether he can return to the same level he reached prior to his Achilles injury in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Dre Greenlaw speaks out on linking up with Fred Warner again

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

From 2019 to 2023, Greenlaw and Warner formed one of the NFL’s best linebacker duos, consistently ranking among the league’s top pairings by multiple measures. Warner has already spoken highly of Greenlaw’s return to the City by the Bay.

"Fred, he came in a year before me, but I swear, it just feel like a certain feeling we got when we just play," Greenlaw said on The Set podcast with Terron Armstead.

"It's not for each other, but when we look across that, and we see each other, you dang right it's for each other. It's like, you're not going to let me down, I'm not going to let you down.

"It's such a weird connection, but he knows I'm going to put all I got on the line, and I know he's going to do the same, and that's all you can ask for. It's like a partner in crime.

"It's all going to work out like it's supposed to, but I'm thankful for it all. I'm thankful for all the relationships that I've had for those six years, and kept along this past year, and will continue to keep along this year, too, as well."

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan describes Dre Greenlaw's impact

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; NBC Sports analyst Kyle Shanahan prior to the New England Patriots game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even if Greenlaw shows half of the qualities he displayed prior to his injury, the 49ers front office will likely keep him purely because of how much his presence elevates the locker room.

His leadership, energy and connection with teammates have long been viewed as invaluable parts of the team’s defensive identity and culture inside the building.

"He's one of the best linebackers I've ever coached," praised Shanahan when asked what Greenlaw's return means for the organization.

"I've been around some good ones. What he's meant to the Niners organization, and we hated being away from him, and we're pumped to get him back."