Why Dre Greenlaw Loves Playing With 'Partner-in-Crime' Fred Warner
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San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has spoken for the first time about his reunion with the franchise and fellow linebacker Fred Warner.
Greenlaw returns after a one-year absence following a stint with the Denver Broncos, signing a one-year, $7 million deal that will effectively serve as a prove-it contract as he works to reacclimate after multiple injuries in 2025 and lingering concerns about whether he can return to the same level he reached prior to his Achilles injury in the 2023 Super Bowl.
Dre Greenlaw speaks out on linking up with Fred Warner again
From 2019 to 2023, Greenlaw and Warner formed one of the NFL’s best linebacker duos, consistently ranking among the league’s top pairings by multiple measures. Warner has already spoken highly of Greenlaw’s return to the City by the Bay.
"Fred, he came in a year before me, but I swear, it just feel like a certain feeling we got when we just play," Greenlaw said on The Set podcast with Terron Armstead.
"It's not for each other, but when we look across that, and we see each other, you dang right it's for each other. It's like, you're not going to let me down, I'm not going to let you down.
"It's such a weird connection, but he knows I'm going to put all I got on the line, and I know he's going to do the same, and that's all you can ask for. It's like a partner in crime.
"It's all going to work out like it's supposed to, but I'm thankful for it all. I'm thankful for all the relationships that I've had for those six years, and kept along this past year, and will continue to keep along this year, too, as well."
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan describes Dre Greenlaw's impact
Even if Greenlaw shows half of the qualities he displayed prior to his injury, the 49ers front office will likely keep him purely because of how much his presence elevates the locker room.
His leadership, energy and connection with teammates have long been viewed as invaluable parts of the team’s defensive identity and culture inside the building.
"He's one of the best linebackers I've ever coached," praised Shanahan when asked what Greenlaw's return means for the organization.
"I've been around some good ones. What he's meant to the Niners organization, and we hated being away from him, and we're pumped to get him back."
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal