The 2026 NFL Draft Could Be the Time for the 49ers to Draft a Tackle Early

The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2026 draft with multiple roster needs, and picking late in the first round gives them flexibility. One position quietly gaining traction in discussions is offensive tackle. Even with two established starters, this may be the ideal time to think long term.

Should the San Francisco 49ers draft an offensive tackle early in 2026?

The simplest argument is that you can never have too many talented offensive linemen. Quality tackles are among the rarest commodities in the NFL. When a team identifies and develops one, it gains both stability and financial leverage. San Francisco has not invested premium draft capital in a true tackle since 2022, and that alone makes the position worth revisiting.

Colton McKivitz has been steady on the right side, but the bigger concern is on the left. Trent Williams is now 37 years old. When he is healthy, he remains one of the most dominant tackles in football. However, the offense noticeably declines when he is sidelined. In recent seasons, those absences have become more frequent. At his age, missing multiple games per year is no longer surprising it is expected. They cannot be caught off guard.

Drafting a tackle in the first round would not simply be about finding a backup. It would be about securing a succession plan while also solving a short-term vulnerability. A rookie with first-round traits could step in for spot starts immediately, giving the 49ers a far more stable contingency than a fringe veteran free agent. Over time, that player could develop into Williams’ full-time replacement.

Timing also matters. Williams is unlikely to play four more seasons. If the 49ers draft a tackle now, that player could gain experience before being thrust into a permanent starting role. By the time Williams transitions out, the successor would already have meaningful reps, coaching refinement, and physical development under his belt, all while still on a rookie contract.

This draft class may not feature a consensus elite tackle prospect, but it offers intriguing depth. Prospects such as Monroe Freeling and Kadyn Proctor bring SEC experience and high-level athletic tools, even if they remain somewhat projection-based. Others like Max Iheanachor and Jude Bowry possess strong physical traits but need polish.

The 49ers cannot ignore the future of their offensive line. Investing early at tackle in 2026 would not just protect the present, it would secure the next era up front.