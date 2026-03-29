Why Kenyon Sadiq is a Popular Mock Draft Pick for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been heavily linked to Kenyon Sadiq in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. Does he make sense with the team, or is he just a popular mock draft option that will not happen in real life?

How Kenyon Sadiq translates to the NFL

Sadiq looks like he can impact a passing game in the NFL. He runs solid routes and has great fluidity. Sadiq also has the strength to make contested catches. He has elite athletic traits that he displayed at the NFL combine and all of them show on the field. He is an explosive athlete who can make jump ball catches as well as diving catches that extend his radius. Beyond that, he fast, both when splitting the seams and running after the catch. Sadiq works hard as a blocker and has good hand placement.

Where Kenyon Sadiq must improve in the NFL

Sadiq is a competent blocker, but he could improve in this area. One issue is shorter than average arms, which shows up too often when he blocks. This can show at times when he gets jammed at the line of scrimmage as well.

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NFL comparison for Kenyon Sadiq

The best NFL comparison for Kenyon Sadiq from a physical perspective has to be Vernon Davis. Davis was slightly bigger than him, but there are so few tight ends in the NFL that display the level of athletic potential that Sadiq displays. It made Davis a lethal threat with the ball in his hands and extended his career. The same can be said for Sadiq.

How does Kenyon Sadiq fit on the San Francisco 49ers

There are two questions with Sadiq. First, will he be there. He does go to the 49ers in plenty of mock drafts, but his average mock draft position is 20th overall. There is no lock he falls. Beyond that, the question is how they can use him in year one.

On one hand, the team needs to replace George Kittle both in the short and long term. Still, Kittle may miss the first few weeks of the season and then come back. A rookie tight end is hardly ready during the first few weeks and then when Kittle comes back, the role will not be as big.

So, the team essentially would just have a depth tight end who could learn behind Kittle for a couple of seasons. Tight ends take a few years to develop, and Sadiq is young, so this makes sense. Still, the 49ers may want more instant impact from their first-round pick.