San Francisco 49ers Mock Draft Roundup 1.0: Offense Heavy

The San Francisco 49ers could a lot of different directions in the 2026 NFL Draft and mock draft analysis seems to be all over the place when it comes to projecting what the team will do. While there are hundreds and thousands of mock drafts now, there are a few industry leading experts who often set the tone for which players will be selected. Who do they have the 49ers taking?

San Francisco 49ers mock draft roundup

The most well-regarded names in the industry right now are Mel Kiper of ESPN, Todd McShay of The Ringer, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, and Dane Brugler of The Athletic. When these four release a mock draft, the industry stops what they are doing to listen and react. Right now, two of the four have San Francisco taking a tackle, while two of the four have them going tight end.

Dane Brugler: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Brugler has the 49ers selecting a left tackle from Utah. He is highly athletic, which fits what the 49ers want in their tackles, but Brugler notes that he could put on some functional strength. So, a year or two behind Trent Williams would not be for the worst.

Mel Kiper: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Kiper has them taking a tackle as well, but this one is different. Miller profiles similarly to Colton McKivitz, so you know that the 49ers like his body type. However, he played right tackle in college and projects there in the NFL. The 49ers are looking to replace Williams before McKivitz, so who would they slide to the left side in this scenario?

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Todd McShay: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Daniel Jeremiah: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Both McShay and Jeremiah have the 49ers going with the same player. This makes sense in the case that George Kittle will miss the first couple of weeks. Beyond that, the two are a bit different in how they are used as tight ends, so they could still complement each other.

However, there is a case to be made that the 49ers do not need to spend that much on a complement, and while Kittle will miss some time, he still has a few years before they need a real replacement-level player.

The two positions that are discussed around the 49ers most, but not addressed in any of these mock drafts, were wide receiver and edge rusher. Perhaps the talent level did not match the pick, or perhaps there were better options available later.