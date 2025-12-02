Kyle Shanahan Estimates When the 49ers Could Play LB Eric Kendricks

Depth has been severely lacking on the San Francisco 49ers this season.

That’s because every time anyone looks up, a player is getting injured. That was the case against the Cleveland Browns. Linebacker Curtis Robinson, who is filling in for the injured Tatum Bethune, exited the game for a small stretch.

Jalen Graham, who was just brought up from the practice squad, had to step in for the brief time Robinson was out. At that moment, the 49ers had to have been thinking that they could not wait until newly added linebacker Eric Kendricks is ready to suit up.

However, there’s no telling how long it’ll be before Kendricks is ready. On Monday, Kyle Shanahan was asked on a conference call if Kendricks would be ready after the matchup with the Titans.

Kyle Shanahan sounds off on Eric Kendricks

“I definitely think he has a chance to, that's why we liked him coming here,” Shanahan said. “But you know, last week we had three days, and it was a short week, and we didn't do anything really full speed. So, those were his first full practices getting back since last year without having an offseason, and he looked good in those three practices.

“I know it'll be good for him to have this Bye Week to continue working out just for his conditioning and everything. Then next week we should get a bonus practice and have an extra one. So, we have four next week. So hopefully, we can get all that conditioning and football stamina in, and next week he can really show us where he is at a linebacker.”

Sounds like Shanahan is giving Kendricks a chance to be activated off the practice squad coming out of the Bye Week. If he does, it probably wouldn’t be a full slate of snaps.

The 49ers would likely keep him on a snap count. That way, they don’t overwork him in his first real game all season. The last thing they want to do is lose another linebacker for the season to injury.

Getting Kendricks at this point in the season is a nice addition for the 49ers. They wanted him to be their starter alongside Fred Warner last year. Unfortunately, Kendricks flaked on the 49ers to sign with the Dallas Cowboys.

“We're all good,” said Shanahan on Kendricks choosing the Cowboys over the 49ers. “No, we understand it now and you're always frustrated at the time, but I understand why he did it.”

This time around, there is no flaking. Kendricks is on the 49ers. Although you have to wonder if they brought him in to supplant Bethune, or if he’s simply just for depth.

