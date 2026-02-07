Why Odafe Oweh Could be the Right Pass-Rush Bet for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers will need to find ways to improve their defensive line and overall pass rush this offseason. One potential avenue to do that is through free agency, and one name that could draw interest is former Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Odafe Oweh.

Will the San Francisco 49ers pursue Odafe Oweh in free agency in 2026?

Oweh is a former first-round pick who has produced at a high level over the past two seasons. He has recorded 17.5 sacks during that span, including 10 sacks in 2024. While his first three years in the league were relatively slow from a production standpoint, he has developed into a legitimate impact pass rusher more recently. Despite that improvement, Oweh has already changed teams once after being drafted and traded by the Baltimore Ravens, and now the Chargers may allow him to walk after just one season.

The reasoning behind that potential decision is fairly straightforward. Oweh is a situational pass rusher. He is clearly effective in that role, and his production backs it up, but it is also a narrow one. He struggles against the run and is often taken off the field on early downs.

That creates a difficult valuation problem. On paper, Oweh’s sack totals and pressure numbers suggest a player who deserves a significant contract. On the field, however, his usage aligns more closely with a part-time specialist. Those two realities are not always easy to reconcile, especially for teams that value versatility and three-down defenders.

That said, the 49ers have a clear role where Oweh would make sense. Bryce Huff filled a nearly identical role last season. The difference is production. Over the past two years, Huff has recorded 6.5 sacks and 89 pressures. Over that same span, Oweh has produced 17.5 sacks and 106 pressures. He is simply a more effective pass rusher. San Francisco can cut Huff and put the $5M saved into a contract for Oweh.

Mykel Williams can handle run defense duties on early downs, allowing Oweh to come onto the field in passing situations. That alignment would also give Williams the flexibility to slide inside on pass-rush downs, further enhancing the defensive front.

The biggest hurdle will be the contract. According to Spotrac, Oweh is projected to command a three-year deal worth approximately $57 million. His draft pedigree and recent statistical output have aligned perfectly for him to cash in. The 49ers clearly need help in this area, but the question is whether they want to commit that level of money to a player with a limited role.

From a pure upside and production standpoint, there are few better pass-rush options available for the 49ers in free agency. The question is whether the cost aligns with how narrowly defined his role would be. Should the 49ers be willing to make that investment, or is patience the better approach?

