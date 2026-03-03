The Wide Receiver the 49ers Could Target in Round 1 This Year

The San Francisco 49ers are going to need to address wide receiver this offseason. That could be in both free agency and the NFL draft. One name that is starting to get linked to the team in the first round is Jordyn Tyson. Is the Arizona State wide receiver a good fit for the 49ers?

Jordyn Tyson Strengths

Jordan Tyson is a fluid mover who can glide when he gets space. It helps him be deceptive in his ability to run routes and create space. Even when he does not, Tyson is excellent in contested catch situations and does well at timing when to jump, and has the strength to win when being hit at the catch point.

Tyson is strong with the ball in his hands and tough to bring down. He has also been shown that he is willing as a blocker, which helps the 49ers fit.

Jordyn Tyson's weaknesses

While he is a fluid mover, he is not a refined route runner and ends up wasting a lot of stems getting in and out of his breaks. As of now, his route tree is a bit limited. He can make the tough catches, but had a few easy drops, and his production dropped from 2024 to 2025. Injuries have been a story throughout the career of Tyson as well, and he has documented knee, collarbone, and hamstring injuries.

Jordyn Tyson NFL comparison

The best comparison for Tyson may be Rashee Rice. They are both thicker and tougher with the ball in their hands. They can also both make catches down the field in tough situations. However, despite being fluid movers, both of them are a bit raw as route runners, and they are at their best when they can be manufactured their looks.

Like Rice, an NFL team can use Tyson all over the field and find ways to get him the ball at all three levels.

Jordyn Tyson fit with the San Francisco 49ers

The injuries are a bit concerning, especially for a team with so many issues in recent years. On the field, the fit makes plenty of sense. His ability to make acrobatic catches down the field is reminiscent of what Brandon Aiyuk once brought, and his ability to bounce off of tacklers with the ball in his hands brings a touch of Deebo Samuel into the mix.

Tyson has enough flaws that he may not be a top 20 pick, and the 27th spot is right in the range where he would go. Tyson, with the size and toughness to complement Ricky Pearsall and the speed, is worth considering.