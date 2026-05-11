NFL Expert Believes 49ers Could Play on Thanksgiving in 2026

In a few days, the 2026 NFL regular season schedule will be released. Fans of the San Francisco 49ers will finally get to start planning which games they will attend.

And there’s a chance that it could be a Thanksgiving game they plan for. The 49ers last played a Thanksgiving game in 2023 when they beat the Seattle Seahawks 31-13.

Usually, some more years will have passed before the 49ers return to play on the food-crazed holiday. However, John Breech of CBS Sports believes the 49ers are a team that will play on Thanksgiving in 2026.

Another Thanksgiving game so soon?

“Over the past 10 years, the prime-time Thanksgiving game has featured at least one playoff team from the prior season, so it seems like a lock that we'll see at least one 2025 playoff team in this slot, and possibly two,” wrote Breech. “The Broncos haven't played on Thanksgiving since 2009, so this would end their drought. Not to mention, Kyle Shanahan served as a Broncos ball boy when he was younger, so you have a perfect connection for a Thanksgiving night game.”

Breech suggests that it could be the 49ers against the Denver Broncos on Thanksgiving night this year. The matchup is logical, given it’s two great teams in primetime.

However, I find it hard to believe that the 49ers will play on Thanksgiving again so soon. Having them play on that day again after only three years is very fast.

Now, this has happened to the 49ers before. They played on Thanksgiving in 2011 and again in 2014. If that is a unique pattern the NFL has with them, then it’ll happen again this year.

A key difference

The difference is that the 49ers are already doing the NFL a favor by playing two international games, especially in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.

I’m sure the 49ers will put their foot down on playing on Thanksgiving after they already have such a taxing schedule as it is with their travel.

But also, the NFL is ruthless. They might not care one bit that the 49ers have to do all of that. They’re a great team with a massive brand that will attract viewers.

Putting them on Thanksgiving night against the Broncos will do numbers. Even if both teams only have four wins each at the time, it’ll still be a crazy draw.

I think the 49ers will catch a break on this and avoid playing on Thanksgiving this year. Other teams with less hectic schedules will be fine to play on that day.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.