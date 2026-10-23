One 49ers Player Who Could Surprisingly Be Traded Before the Deadline

The San Francisco 49ers are likely to be buyers at the trade deadline. However, one player on their roster that they could trade or use in a package to add a better player is cornerback Jack Jones.

San Francisco 49ers Could Trade Jack Jones at Trade Deadline

Jones signed a one-year, $1.2M contract with the 49ers this offseason. With that in mind, his contract is very tradeable. He has not started or played well for the 49ers. However, he was a 16-game starter for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024 and a 17-game starter for the Miami Dolphins in 2025.

If a team is looking to add a cheap starter, the draft compensation to pry Jones away from the 49ers will not be too much. Jones has not been a fit, and the team might just want to move on.

The team has tried to play Jones in dime scenarios. When they need an extra defensive back, they will bring Jones on the field. Deommodore Lenoir will shift into the slot, joining Upton Stout. Then Jones and Renardo Green would play the outside.

Jones only played eight snaps in Week 1, but jumped to 10 snaps the following week. He allowed 88 yards. San Francisco had to play him 28 snaps the following week, and he allowed 53 yards. After allowing 18 yards on 15 snaps in Week 4, the 49ers have been trying to limit his snaps.

Jones played just three snaps against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. Then, he played seven snaps against the Washington Commanders in Week 7. However, they called on him after they tried Ashtyn Davis.

They pulled Upton Stout and put Davis in the slot, keeping Lenoir on the outside. Davis struggled, so Jones got seven snaps on the final drive, when they needed extra defensive backs. Otherwise, the team is trying to phase him out of their defense.

San Francisco has fourth-round rookie Ephesians Prysock, who has not played this year. They could give him a shot on the outside when they want to push Lenoir into the slot. The 49ers also have Nate Hobbs on the IR, and he still has a chance to return this season.

More than that, the 49ers might need more help along the front seven than the secondary. Using Jones to help improve another piece of the roster is a smart move. Either way, we will not see Jones much.