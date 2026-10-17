One 49ers Player is Emerging as a Breakout Star

A significant reason for the San Francisco 49ers starting the season 5-0 is because of how sweet countless players are performing.

All eyes are on Brock Purdy as arguably the 49ers' best performer, which is why he's being crowned as the MVP already. It's undeniable that Purdy is playing great.

However, there's another 49ers player who deserves recognition. This player is easily emerging as a breakout star and is the 49ers' breakout player of the year so far.

The emerging breakout star is...

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's none other than cornerback Renardo Green. He's picking up where he left off in his promising 2024 rookie season. Last year, he fell off.

He had a handful of blown assignments that allowed an explosive play or a touchdown. Green didn't look comfortable playing for Robert Saleh.

But under Raheem Morris, he's flourishing. Green had by far his greatest performance of his career in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

He picked off Sam Darnold twice, marking his first-ever multi-interception game. His first interception was by far his most impressive, as he was defending against Jaxson Smith-Njigba.

It wasn't a tricky route run, but most defensive backs struggle to stay tight in coverage on Smith-Njigba. Green has stepped it up big-time this year, and the stats back it up.

Green has been targeted 21 times this season and allowed a 52.4% completion rate – a career low and the lowest among cornerbacks on the 49ers, per Next Gen Stats.

His five passes defended are a career high through the first five games of a season and this is the first year he has recorded multiple interceptions in a season (3).

His 23.8% ball hawk rate is the highest of his career and the highest on the team among cornerbacks, and he is the only 49er cornerback who has yet to allow a passing touchdown this season.

Call me crazy, but I'd say that is pretty darn good. Green is easily the 49ers' best defensive back this year. He's even better than Deommodore Lenoir.

Morris will get the credit for why Green is playing so well, but it's also a major credit to the work Green put in, and it all started early in the offseason.

"The way Renardo came to day one of Phase One, you could tell that he had put work in away, which prepared him so much more for the month that we got with him," Kyle Shanahan said. "He had an awesome Phase One, Two and Three... You could tell he'd been working all year and really locked in to getting better at everything."

Green is performing at a Pro Bowl level. If he keeps this up, he'll have a case to be named an All-Pro player. And to think, he was mentioned in offseason trade rumors.

What a time.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.