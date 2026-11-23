The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City to move to 9-1 on the season. Which 49ers players were the biggest winners from the Week 11 dominance?

5 San Francisco 49ers Whose Stock Rose in Week 11 Win Over Minnesota Vikings

Brock Purdy

If Brock Purdy did not have a strong MVP case before Week 11, he surely is one of the top frontrunners now. Even when the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills beat the Minnesota Vikings, they leaned on the running game and took pressure off of their passer. The 49ers came out firing on the best pass defense in the NFL. Purdy had three touchdowns and, more importantly, no turnovers and a sack. It was dominant.

Mike Evans

Every time Evans takes the field, he dominates. He put up 100 yards and was a force in the 49ers win. The issue for the 49ers will be keeping him healthy. Still, they are arguably the best offense in the NFL without Evans. With him, they appear unstoppable. What is the line between keeping him fresh and also giving him enough work to stay engaged down the stretch?

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George Kittle

Kittle started the game with two catches for two touchdowns. He hauled in all three of his targets. Adding in his blocking, Kittle was everything the 49ers need. His versatile skill set forces the Vikings to be honest, and it negates their blitz. He is an underrated reason for the schematic advantage.

Ji’Ayir Brown

Minnesota was hanging around, and then Brown recorded a pick-six that slammed the door shut. The interception was huge, not only for the 49ers to take the score to 28-10. It was huge to keep Brown on the field. He has been third in the three-man safety rotation between himself, Malik Mustapha and Marques Sigle. Brown showed in Week 11 that he is not going to be the odd man out any time soon.

Renardo Green

Green had been playing his best football until an injury a couple of weeks. That, combined with the Dallas Cowboys' wide receivers, had his stock trending down coming into the game. Green gave up a couple of catches but was relentless in getting the ball carrier down. The 49ers can move into Week 12 trusting their cornerbacks. They could not say that at this time last week. That is a pretty notable win.