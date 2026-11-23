49ers' 5 Biggest Winners From Vikings Rout
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The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City to move to 9-1 on the season. Which 49ers players were the biggest winners from the Week 11 dominance?
5 San Francisco 49ers Whose Stock Rose in Week 11 Win Over Minnesota Vikings
Brock Purdy
If Brock Purdy did not have a strong MVP case before Week 11, he surely is one of the top frontrunners now. Even when the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills beat the Minnesota Vikings, they leaned on the running game and took pressure off of their passer. The 49ers came out firing on the best pass defense in the NFL. Purdy had three touchdowns and, more importantly, no turnovers and a sack. It was dominant.
Mike Evans
Every time Evans takes the field, he dominates. He put up 100 yards and was a force in the 49ers win. The issue for the 49ers will be keeping him healthy. Still, they are arguably the best offense in the NFL without Evans. With him, they appear unstoppable. What is the line between keeping him fresh and also giving him enough work to stay engaged down the stretch?
George Kittle
Kittle started the game with two catches for two touchdowns. He hauled in all three of his targets. Adding in his blocking, Kittle was everything the 49ers need. His versatile skill set forces the Vikings to be honest, and it negates their blitz. He is an underrated reason for the schematic advantage.
Ji’Ayir Brown
Minnesota was hanging around, and then Brown recorded a pick-six that slammed the door shut. The interception was huge, not only for the 49ers to take the score to 28-10. It was huge to keep Brown on the field. He has been third in the three-man safety rotation between himself, Malik Mustapha and Marques Sigle. Brown showed in Week 11 that he is not going to be the odd man out any time soon.
Renardo Green
Green had been playing his best football until an injury a couple of weeks. That, combined with the Dallas Cowboys' wide receivers, had his stock trending down coming into the game. Green gave up a couple of catches but was relentless in getting the ball carrier down. The 49ers can move into Week 12 trusting their cornerbacks. They could not say that at this time last week. That is a pretty notable win.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley