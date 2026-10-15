One 49ers Position is Surpassing Preseason Expectations

It’s not that surprising to see the San Francisco 49ers start the season 5-0. They were always going to be a strong playoff contender.

Maybe they’re a little better than projected, but it’s not stunning. What is surprising is the performance of one 49ers position group. This group is surpassing every preseason expectation of them.

And that group is…

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The safety position. By far, it was the seemingly weakest position on the 49ers entering 2026. They made zero significant additions to it, which meant it was stagnant.

The 49ers were content to roll with the same trio from last year. Ji’Ayir Brown has never lived up to his promising rookie season. He was penciled in as a mediocre player and a liability if he were the starter.

Malik Mustapha struggled last season as well after coming back from a torn ACL. His pass coverage skills left a lot to be desired, and his best strength, which is playing in the box, was lost last year. He missed numerous tackles and took poor angles towards ball carriers.

Marques Sigle was the only safety with a real chance to ascend this year. He was solid in run support, aggressive, and fairly sound in coverage. However, he’d freak out when he was targeted.

Sigle showed zero ball skills. Almost every time he was targeted, he’d allow a catch. But that all changed in five games this season. Brown, Mustapha, and Sigle are all playing incredibly well.

The fact that Brown hasn’t been at the forefront of mistakes is telling. It means he’s playing much more disciplined than he ever has. Now, he’s still made a few mistakes this season, but it’s not much.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) gestures during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mustapha looks like he’s stepped up from last year and is picking up where he left off in his rookie season. He got his first start this season against the Seahawks and made his hard-hitting presence known.

“I thought he played unbelievable,” said Kyle Shanahan. “He’s been waiting for that moment and he was ready for it. He did a hell of a job.”

Mustapha is making it difficult to keep him off the field as the starter, with Sigle on the mend. It’s a bummer because Sigle was soaring before he suffered a high ankle sprain.

“I think he's been playing his ass off in the run and pass game,” Shanahan said. “The way he's filled on some of these tackles, just how solid he's hit people and how quickly he's done it getting up in there. I thought he's done it good in the pass game too.”

All three safeties deserve credit for how well they’re playing, but especially defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for unlocking them. They were never a mediocre bunch.

They just needed the right coach.

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