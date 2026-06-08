One Dark Horse Who Should Make the 49ers roster After OTAs

Entering OTAs, one player who was firmly on the San Francisco 49ers roster bubble was wide receiver Jacob Cowing. However, after just one week of practice sessions, it is hard to see Cowing missing the team.

Jacob Cowing secured his roster spot at the San Francisco 49ers OTAs

Cowing was coming into OTAs as a crowded wide receiver that saw some revamping overnight. The team added Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, and De’Zhaun Stibling. All of them had enough investments in them that the fourth-round pick entering his third NFL season was going to be behind them. With Ricky Pearsall ahead of him as well, he was competing for the fifth spot at best.

Jordan Watkins and Demarcus Robinson represent his greatest competition, and both of them made the team last season, so it is easy to see them making it over Cowing again. However, Cowing showed this past week that the only real concern with him is injuries, and when he does get on the field, he is a talented weapon.

Cowing flashed speed and was strong in space at OTAs. More than anything, he walked out of those practices as the leading punt return option as the team gets ready for training camp. If Cowing is going to be starting at return man, it does not matter where he stands on the receiver pecking order; he is going to make the team. The competition is far from won, but when healthy, he had the job last year as well.

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Still, this is a player with four catches for 80 yards in his career. He has 28 punt return opportunities, but only one as a kick return option, and all of that came in 2024. Cowing injured his hamstring before his 2025 season could get started, and the team placed him on the IR. So, he is coming back from a season where he produced nothing, and even in his rookie season, he had a few minor issues.

Still, the only thing that Cowing needs to do to make the team is stay healthy. If he gets hurt again, the team has enough depth that they can place him on the IR without much concern if he returns. However, a healthy version would bring more value than both Robinson and Watkins.

It will be a competition worth watching this summer, but if OTAs are any indication, Cowing is inside the roster looking out.