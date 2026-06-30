One Free Agent the 49ers Should Sign Before Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers have their roster set as they draw closer to kicking off training camp.

That is where they will find out if the roster they've constructed will live up to their expectations. One area they hope will live up to their expectations is left guard. There's no clear starter at the position yet.

As it stands, Connor Colby is in the lead to win the job. Rookie Carver Willis will also try to make a case, as will veteran Robert Jones. Still, these aren't great options for the 49ers.

It makes sense for them to add another player to compete at left guard. And I know just the player that they could sign ahead of training camp.

The 49ers should strongly consider signing this player

Tennessee Titans guard Kevin Zeitler (70) goes through drills during mandatory Titans Minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, June 10, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's former Tennessee Titans guard Kevin Zeitler. He's a well-rounded offensive lineman who shouldn't take long to integrate himself into the 49ers' offense. That's why Bleacher Report's Moe Moton has recommended the 49ers sign him.

"The San Francisco 49ers have a need at left guard following the departure of Spencer Burford in free agency. They should consider a more experienced upgrade over 2025 seventh-rounder Connor Colby," wrote Moton.

"Zeitler can be a strong asset in head coach Kyle Shanahan's run-heavy offense, which has ranked within the top 10 in carries for four of the previous five seasons. If he's able to flip from right to left guard for the short term, the longtime veteran can be a bridge starter while rookie fourth-rounder Carver Willis develops in a backup role."

The 49ers can't afford to mess around with the left guard position. Part of the reason they couldn't run the ball effectively is due to the fact that they didn't have a settled starter there.

Zeitler could be the answer. If you're into Pro Football Focus grades, he ranked No. 9 in pass protection and No. 20 in run blocking last season. Although he did allow 16 pressures and four sacks.

It's a sound idea to bring him in and see if he can beat everyone out. Unfortunately, I wouldn't anticipate the 49ers doing that soon.

They are dug in with the players they have at left guard. The only way Zeitler will be considered is after a couple of weeks in pads, the players they have competing prove uninspiring.

Until that is proven, Zeitler will not be an option for the 49ers. Plus, he's 36 years old, which may hold them back from signing him.

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