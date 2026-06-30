One Free Agent the 49ers Should Sign Before Training Camp
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The San Francisco 49ers have their roster set as they draw closer to kicking off training camp.
That is where they will find out if the roster they've constructed will live up to their expectations. One area they hope will live up to their expectations is left guard. There's no clear starter at the position yet.
As it stands, Connor Colby is in the lead to win the job. Rookie Carver Willis will also try to make a case, as will veteran Robert Jones. Still, these aren't great options for the 49ers.
It makes sense for them to add another player to compete at left guard. And I know just the player that they could sign ahead of training camp.
The 49ers should strongly consider signing this player
It's former Tennessee Titans guard Kevin Zeitler. He's a well-rounded offensive lineman who shouldn't take long to integrate himself into the 49ers' offense. That's why Bleacher Report's Moe Moton has recommended the 49ers sign him.
"The San Francisco 49ers have a need at left guard following the departure of Spencer Burford in free agency. They should consider a more experienced upgrade over 2025 seventh-rounder Connor Colby," wrote Moton.
"Zeitler can be a strong asset in head coach Kyle Shanahan's run-heavy offense, which has ranked within the top 10 in carries for four of the previous five seasons. If he's able to flip from right to left guard for the short term, the longtime veteran can be a bridge starter while rookie fourth-rounder Carver Willis develops in a backup role."
The 49ers can't afford to mess around with the left guard position. Part of the reason they couldn't run the ball effectively is due to the fact that they didn't have a settled starter there.
Zeitler could be the answer. If you're into Pro Football Focus grades, he ranked No. 9 in pass protection and No. 20 in run blocking last season. Although he did allow 16 pressures and four sacks.
It's a sound idea to bring him in and see if he can beat everyone out. Unfortunately, I wouldn't anticipate the 49ers doing that soon.
They are dug in with the players they have at left guard. The only way Zeitler will be considered is after a couple of weeks in pads, the players they have competing prove uninspiring.
Until that is proven, Zeitler will not be an option for the 49ers. Plus, he's 36 years old, which may hold them back from signing him.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN