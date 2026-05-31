49ers Appear to Have Early Leader in Left Guard Competition

The San Francisco 49ers' left guard competition may end up being the most important position battle to watch this offseason. While OTAs only provide an early glimpse into how things could play out, the early frontrunner to receive first-team reps appears to be Connor Colby.

The San Francisco 49ers are giving Connor Colby a first look at left guard

When discussing the competition, 49ers' right tackle Colton McKivitz was quick to mention that he has noticed improvement from Colby entering his second season. Given the circumstances, it makes sense that Colby would receive the first opportunity with the starting unit.

Colby played 447 snaps at left guard last season, starting from Week 2 through Week 8. After that, Spencer Burford took over the role, but Burford is no longer on the roster. From a continuity standpoint alone, Colby is the logical choice to get the first look during the spring.

The other two names most often mentioned alongside Colby are Robert Jones and Carver Willis. Both players have a chance to win the job, but both also face hurdles that Colby does not.

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jones joined the 49ers in free agency after spending last season with the Dallas Cowboys. While he brings experience, he is still learning a new playbook and adjusting to a new offensive system. Meanwhile, Willis is a fourth-round rookie who is making the transition from left tackle to guard. Not only is he learning a new playbook, but he is also learning a new position at the NFL level.

Because of that, asking either player to immediately step into the first-team offense during the opening days of OTAs may have been unrealistic. The 49ers want their offense operating smoothly, and they do not want the left guard position slowing down the installation process. Colby's familiarity with both the scheme and the terminology gives him an advantage early in the offseason program.

That does not necessarily mean the competition is over.

While Colby started seven games last season, he was eventually replaced after Week 8. His play began to decline, which is not uncommon for a rookie selected in the sixth round and asked to start early in his career. Still, it is likely one reason why the 49ers brought in competition rather than simply handing him the starting job entering 2026.

The timing of the competition is also important. OTAs are largely about learning assignments, communication, and understanding the system. Training camp is when the pads come on and players truly begin competing for starting jobs.

For now, though, it is fair to view Colby as the leader in the clubhouse. He has experience in the offense, he has starting reps under his belt, and he has been the first player given a chance to work with the starters.