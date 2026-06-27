One Strength Could Force the 49ers to Change Their Identity

The San Francisco 49ers offense is one of the most complex groups in the NFL. That is because the team runs different personnel groups that can confuse teams. One area in which they excel more than any other team is 21 personnel.

The 49ers led the league in 21-personnel usage, which is two running backs and one tight end on the field, accompanied by two receivers. They also had the best EPA and the most explosive plays when using this look, according to Matt Bowen of ESPN. However, this year might end up seeing a decrease in their usage.

Will the San Francisco 49ers give up their 21 personnel advantage?

On one hand, if it is not broken, do not fix it. Kyle Juscyzk is getting older, but he is still a trusted asset, and his presence on the field still holds significant value. However, the 49ers made an effort to be deeper in their roster this year than they have been in the past. This could allow them to shuffle and run different looks.

The team usually is not deep at tight end. They have George Kittle, and they scrap to find depth behind him. However, now one of their cheap depth additions has turned into an asset. Jake Tonges might see a lot of work with the first team this offseason as Kittle recovers from his injury.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

If Tonges can be a reliable piece of the offense, they could shift into more 12-personnel looks, which means two tight ends on the field. Juscyzk is a better blocker than Tonges, but Tonges can block well enough, and he can bring more in the passing game.

More than that, the 49ers need to start finding ways to get more out of their wide receivers. Assuming Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall stay healthy, they will be the two on the field in most 21-personnel looks.

However, the 49ers also signed Christian Kirk and drafted De’Zhaun Stribling with the 33rd overall pick.

So, even if Kirk is injured, they have Stribling to be a trusted third receiver that they have not had in years past. If Stribling is not ready due to being a rookie, they can lean on Kirk. In both scenarios, they should be able to play three receivers more than in years past.

It is easy to assume the 49ers will not change their personnel usage, but their roster is more suited to get versatile than ever before.