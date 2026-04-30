49ers Complete Osa Odighizuwa Trade After Draft Pick Is Made

The San Francisco 49ers' trade for Osa Odighizuwa has officially been finalized. With the Dallas Cowboys making the 92nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, the deal is officially a player-for-player swap, and there are no more loose ends to the deal.

The San Francisco 49ers traded Jaishawn Barham for Osa Odighizuwa

The Cowboys took Michigan edge rusher Jaishawn Barham with the 92nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. So, they officially traded Odighizuwa for Barham. This will be a fun trade to remember because the 49ers did have interest in Barham.

In fact, they took Romello Height 22 picks earlier, and Height profiles very similarly to Barham. Both are edge rushers who spent a lot of their time standing up and playing off the ball. Barham was even a former off-ball linebacker, turned edge rusher. They both have similar height, weight, and explosion metrics.

So, you can argue that this is an easy win of a trade from the 49ers' perspective. They were looking at edge rushers in this range, and by trading back, they were able to add Height, who they clearly preferred over Barham. If they had kept their pick, they would have still had a need at defensive tackle, and may have had to settle for Barham, who they did not like as much as Height. Of course, Height and Barham should have seen their careers compared for a while now because San Francisco chose one over the other.

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Beyond that, if you assume San Francisco still traded down and added picks while having 92 overall, the next defensive tackle taken was not until 103rd overall, which was Darrell Jackson Jr from Florida State. Kaleb Proctor went 104th, and then the 49ers took Gracen Halton 107th.

So, from the 49ers' perspective, they traded a pick that would have netted them a player like Halton for Odighizuwa. Considering they still have Halton and he will be the backup behind Odighizuwa, it seems like the 49ers have to like the way that they came out of this.

Had someone like KC Concepcion fallen to the 49ers, and they stayed and picked, they may have missed out on someone like Halton, but while Halton has potential, he would not have been able to produce the same impact as Odighizuwa will this year, and that is when the 49ers window is currently open.

The 49ers have to be pleased with the outcome of the Odighizuwa trade based on how the board broke.