Why 49ers WR Mike Evans is Out to Prove a Point in San Francisco

Wide receiver Mike Evans admits he feels reinvigorated after joining the San Francisco 49ers.

Evans joined the 49ers in free agency after opting to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following 12 seasons in the Sunshine State, signing a three-year deal to begin a new chapter in the City by the Bay.

He now speaks out on why he feels as though this move came at the right time.

Mike Evans wants to prove himself in a different environment

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“I've just been extremely blessed. I really have to be in this position [and] to stay healthy," shared Evans on Fred Warner's Real Ones: The League podcast.

"I've always had that competitiveness in me since I was a kid. That's really what it is. I’m trying to prove people wrong and prove myself right. That’s what this is about.

"I’m just excited to come out to San Francisco and play for such a historic franchise. Obviously, it was going to be hard for me to leave Tampa, but I’m super excited to come out there. This is what I felt like I needed at this point in my career.”

Evans joining the 49ers is an intriguing move given his already outstanding credentials. After all, he's a Super Bowl champion with the Buccaneers and has already built a résumé worthy of future Hall of Fame consideration.

His 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, a feat matched only by himself and Jerry Rice in NFL history, it speaks for itself.

So a new environment and locker room could provide the motivation he needs to finish his career on a high note. His willingness to step into a new system and pursue success elsewhere speaks volumes about his mindset. The biggest takeaway is that he and fellow receiver Christian Kirk agreed to take pay cuts, showing just how eager they are to join the 49ers.

He even admitted that he believed before agreeing to join the 49ers that he could be the final piece of the puzzle in ending their three-decade-long drought without lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

The 49ers haven’t had a wide receiver of this caliber since Terrell Owens. Evans adds a completely different dimension to the offense, providing a dominant red-zone presence that could unlock a plethora of touchdowns.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Evans becomes the first receiver since 2002 to record double-digit receiving touchdowns. He's achieved double figures six times before in his career, so it's entirely plausible.