Osa Odighizuwa Speaks Out After Joining NFC Rival 49ers
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The San Francisco 49ers’ decision to trade for Osa Odighizuwa could prove to be one of the smartest moves of their offseason.
At the time, the 49ers only gave up a third-round pick, and although they later managed to regain a third-rounder through another trade, the deal still represents good value for the Niners given Odighizuwa’s proven production and experience.
Since entering the NFL in 2021, Odighizuwa has developed into one of the league’s most reliable interior defensive linemen. Across five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, he appeared in 84 games with 76 starts, recording 216 tackles, 17 sacks, 81 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.
Odighizuwa posted career highs in 2024 with 47 tackles and 4.5 sacks, while consistently ranking among the NFL’s better pass-rushing defensive tackles thanks to his durability, explosiveness, and ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks from the interior.
Osa Odighizuwa: I'm 'part of the cavalry' at the 49ers
“I’m not going to lie. I’m happy to be here. It’s a great team. I had a great time meeting my teammates and the coaches," revealed Odighizuwa on the Richard Sherman Podcast.
"I’m glad to be here working with everybody. It’s a great organization from top to bottom. I feel there is a winning mentality here.
“It’s cool to be part of that and go from one good organization to another and be in a great space.
"I feel like I’m part of the cavalry. I’m not coming to a place that is rebuilding anything. I’m just coming to add to a great team and a lot of great players already here. It’s kind of awesome.”
It’s high praise from Odighizuwa, and it ultimately reflects how more players around the league are becoming attracted to the organization because of its culture, roster, and coaching staff. Just look at nailed-on Hall of Famer Mike Evans.
More notably, though, his comments highlighted how the move allows him to continue competing in a winning environment rather than joining a franchise entering a rebuild, which perfectly aligns with San Francisco’s championship ambitions heading into the season.
The 49ers’ plan of focusing on the here and now is certainly a risk, but bringing in Odighizuwa is a major statement of intent in a position that desperately needed filling, especially for a team still firmly believing its Super Bowl window remains open. It's simply about getting over the line and winning it all now.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal