Osa Odighizuwa Speaks Out After Joining NFC Rival 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers’ decision to trade for Osa Odighizuwa could prove to be one of the smartest moves of their offseason.

At the time, the 49ers only gave up a third-round pick, and although they later managed to regain a third-rounder through another trade, the deal still represents good value for the Niners given Odighizuwa’s proven production and experience.

Since entering the NFL in 2021, Odighizuwa has developed into one of the league’s most reliable interior defensive linemen. Across five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, he appeared in 84 games with 76 starts, recording 216 tackles, 17 sacks, 81 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.

Odighizuwa posted career highs in 2024 with 47 tackles and 4.5 sacks, while consistently ranking among the NFL’s better pass-rushing defensive tackles thanks to his durability, explosiveness, and ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks from the interior.

Osa Odighizuwa: I'm 'part of the cavalry' at the 49ers

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“I’m not going to lie. I’m happy to be here. It’s a great team. I had a great time meeting my teammates and the coaches," revealed Odighizuwa on the Richard Sherman Podcast.

"I’m glad to be here working with everybody. It’s a great organization from top to bottom. I feel there is a winning mentality here.

“It’s cool to be part of that and go from one good organization to another and be in a great space.

"I feel like I’m part of the cavalry. I’m not coming to a place that is rebuilding anything. I’m just coming to add to a great team and a lot of great players already here. It’s kind of awesome.”

It’s high praise from Odighizuwa, and it ultimately reflects how more players around the league are becoming attracted to the organization because of its culture, roster, and coaching staff. Just look at nailed-on Hall of Famer Mike Evans.

More notably, though, his comments highlighted how the move allows him to continue competing in a winning environment rather than joining a franchise entering a rebuild, which perfectly aligns with San Francisco’s championship ambitions heading into the season.

The 49ers’ plan of focusing on the here and now is certainly a risk, but bringing in Odighizuwa is a major statement of intent in a position that desperately needed filling, especially for a team still firmly believing its Super Bowl window remains open. It's simply about getting over the line and winning it all now.