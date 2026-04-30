3 49ers Rookies That are Least Likely to Make the Final Roster

Not every player drafted this year by the San Francisco 49ers will make the final roster.

As Kyle Shanahan said, it’s going to be a challenge for all eight of their draft picks to do so. A few draft picks are poised to make the team for certain, like receiver De’Zhaun Stribling.

But at least a few other players are extremely unlikely to make the team. Here are three 49ers rookies who are the least likely to make the final roster cuts.

OL Carver Willis

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team running back Kaytron Allen (11) of Penn State runs the ball with National Team offensive lineman Carver Willis (75) of Washington blocking during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

There should be zero faith that offensive lineman Carver Willis will make it to the final roster. He’s predominantly an offensive tackle who has never played at guard.

That’s exactly where the 49ers want him to play. And there’s not even any optimism that Willis can do it successfully. Kyle Shanahan was asked about it, and he answered nonchalantly.

“We’ll start him off inside. See if he can do it there and give him a chance to try to earn that spot.”

That’s it. That’s all he had to say. John Lynch, who usually overhypes a player, didn’t even say anything. Willis is a bona fide project that will land on the practice squad or be fully cut.

LB Jaden Dugger

Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Marquise Davis (7) runs the ball as Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns linebacker Jaden Dugger (3) chases during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Unlike Willis, there was excitement and optimism about linebacker Jaden Dugger. It was odd to see the 49ers draft a linebacker, given how overcrowded the position is.

But it seems he was a prospect they didn’t want to pass up. It also seems that linebackers coach K.J. Wright advocated for the 49ers to draft him when he was available.

“I think there's impact he can make right away, but then development that we really believe he can be a really fun player to work with and a really impactful player for our team,” Lynch said.

I’m not seeing the impact Dugger can make in 2026. Unless he can beat out Nick Martin or carve out a unique role under Raheem Morris, he’s a project that won’t see any playing time.

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What drew the 49ers to offensive tackle Enrique Cruz Jr. was his athleticism. They didn’t cite anything about how well he performs in the run or passing game. It was all physical traits.

“You're looking at a guy that, amongst all the offensive linemen, had the fastest 20 time, that has the highest vertical jump, the highest speed of any of the offensive tackles in a game,” said Lynch.

Nothing screams “this player won’t help immediately” more than what Lynch said and didn’t say. Citing Cruz’s speed and nothing about his ability as a run or a pass blocker is alarming.

This is part of why the 49ers are catching flak for their draft. They fell in love with traits and certain roles with players that didn’t demonstrate much production or impact. Cruz is bound not to make the team.