What Pleases Klay Kubiak the Most About Mike Evans' 49ers Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers are taking the right approach with wide reciever Mike Evans in training camp.

So far, Evans hasn't had as much involvement as he would have liked, but that's due to quad issues he suffered a week ago.

Therefore, the 49ers made sure he was ready to go and not rushed back. If he came back early, it would risk further injury, which would be redundant as he won't feature in any of the preseason games.

Klay Kubiak has only positive comments for Evans and how he's adjusting to the San Francisco way of life, stating: “Just missed some time but getting him back into it now. Getting him back into the swing of things, just with our practice tempo, our route tree, and I think he’s doing a good job.

"I think just kind of adjusting to Brock [Purdy], adjusting to, like I said, our route tree, and kind of learning the timing of things.

"It’s new for any player, but he’s doing a heck of a job. Mike’s a really, really smart guy. He is on it. He’s out there competing and getting better. Today we got him in one-on-ones. He ran some good routes, and I just like his growth every day.

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) watches from the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"And Mike has the right mindset that he’s just out there to get better. He wants to make our team better, and that’s what it takes. So, I’m really happy with where he’s at.”

One could imagine that a player as accomplished as Evans would have taken on a leadership role right away, but his quiet presence allows his on-field work and commitment to improving to do the talking.

“I think Mike, he leads in his own way. He’s naturally just kind of a quiet guy that goes about his work, and that’s what we like about him a lot," added Kubiak.

"He’s all about what you do on the field. So, to me, that’s kind of what he is every day. It’s how he shows up, and I think players respect that because it shows up on the field of what the product is.”

Evans staying healthy will be the biggest talking point for him this season. He will turn 33 soon and obviously has fewer years ahead of him than he has already played, but the fact remains that he can still have plenty to give.

Day 13 of training camp emphasised exactly why the 49ers bought him in free agency.