What Pleases Klay Kubiak the Most About Mike Evans' 49ers Training Camp
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers are taking the right approach with wide reciever Mike Evans in training camp.
So far, Evans hasn't had as much involvement as he would have liked, but that's due to quad issues he suffered a week ago.
Therefore, the 49ers made sure he was ready to go and not rushed back. If he came back early, it would risk further injury, which would be redundant as he won't feature in any of the preseason games.
Klay Kubiak has only positive comments for Evans and how he's adjusting to the San Francisco way of life, stating: “Just missed some time but getting him back into it now. Getting him back into the swing of things, just with our practice tempo, our route tree, and I think he’s doing a good job.
"I think just kind of adjusting to Brock [Purdy], adjusting to, like I said, our route tree, and kind of learning the timing of things.
"It’s new for any player, but he’s doing a heck of a job. Mike’s a really, really smart guy. He is on it. He’s out there competing and getting better. Today we got him in one-on-ones. He ran some good routes, and I just like his growth every day.
"And Mike has the right mindset that he’s just out there to get better. He wants to make our team better, and that’s what it takes. So, I’m really happy with where he’s at.”
One could imagine that a player as accomplished as Evans would have taken on a leadership role right away, but his quiet presence allows his on-field work and commitment to improving to do the talking.
“I think Mike, he leads in his own way. He’s naturally just kind of a quiet guy that goes about his work, and that’s what we like about him a lot," added Kubiak.
"He’s all about what you do on the field. So, to me, that’s kind of what he is every day. It’s how he shows up, and I think players respect that because it shows up on the field of what the product is.”
Evans staying healthy will be the biggest talking point for him this season. He will turn 33 soon and obviously has fewer years ahead of him than he has already played, but the fact remains that he can still have plenty to give.
Day 13 of training camp emphasised exactly why the 49ers bought him in free agency.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal