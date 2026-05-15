Predicting Every 49ers Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early
In this story:
The playoffs will be a goal for the San Francisco 49ers in 2026 after surprisingly making it last year. As usual, it won't be easy to accomplish that.
The 49ers will need to rack up double-digit wins to make the playoffs. Now that the 2026 NFL regular season schedule is out, there's a clear picture as to how the season can play out.
With that said, here are way too early predictions of the results and scores of every 49ers game in 2026.
Week 1 at Los Angeles Rams (Australia)
Playing in Week 1 is usually when teams are at their freshest, but the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams are going to Australia for this matchup. At the very least, both teams will feel some of the travel and time zone drawbacks in this game. Don't expect it to be high scoring, unless Matthew Stafford goes crazy.
Prediction: 49ers 20, Rams 24
Record: 0-1
Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins
Coming back to play the Miami Dolphins at home would typically be easy, But after being in Australia for a while, the 49ers could be very sluggish and struggle to get up for this game.
Prediction: Dolphins 17. 49ers 19
Record: 1-1
Week 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals
By this time, the 49ers should have perfectly recovered from Australia. Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals will feel like their first normal game, leading them to take care of the Cardinals easily.
Prediction: Cardinals 14. 49ers 34
Record: 2-1
Week 4 vs. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos' defense is fierce, but not immovable. After getting their feet under them against the Cardinals the week prior, the 49ers should find success against them, especially on defense, with Bo Nix at the helm.
Prediction: Broncos 17, 49ers 24
Record: 3-1
Week 5 at Seattle Seahawks
There will be no tougher opponent for the 49ers in 2026 than the Seattle Seahawks. They were completely bullied by Seattle's defense last year, and there's little reason to believe that'll drastically change this season.
Prediction: 49ers 17, Seahawks 20
Record: 3-2
Week 6 vs. Washington Commanders (Monday night)
The Washington Commanders were sweet in 2024 and will be chasing that form in 2026. Well, they're still going to be chasing, as their team doesn't possess much impactful talent. This shouldn't be that difficult a game for the 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Prediction: Commanders 17, 49ers 27
Record: 4-2
Week 7 at Atlanta Falcons
Taking care of the Atlanta Falcons last year was easy, and it will be duplicated this year for the 49ers. Atlanta has a questionable coaching staff and Tua Tagovailoa. Enough said.
Prediction: Falcons 13, 49ers 31
Record: 5-2
Week 8 Bye Week
Perfect timing for a Bye Week.
Week 9 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Coming out of the Bye Week to host the Las Vegas Raiders is a layup for the 49ers. But I could see the 49ers easing off the gas pedal a bit due to complacency.
Prediction: Raiders 23, 49ers 35
Record: 6-2
Week 10 at Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be a sneaky good team in 2026. And yet, they'll still struggle against the 49ers. They somehow always do, partly thanks to Dak Prescott. It's bound to duplicate.
Prediction: 49ers 28, Cowboys 24
Record: 7-2
Week 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Mexico City)
Facing the Minnesota Vikings will be tougher than I think most people will believe. Minnesota still has a solid roster and upgraded at quarterback with Kyler Murray. Chasing Murray around in elevation will be a drag, and their defense has had Brock Purdy's number in the past. I've got a bad feeling.
Prediction: Vikings 27, 49ers 20
Record: 7-3
Week 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks
As stated earlier, the Seahawks are too strong on defense. Unless something drastic has occured by this time, they'll continue to beat the 49ers.
Prediction: Seahawks 17, 49ers 13
Record: 7-4
Week 13 at New York Giants
Another repeated 2025 matchup takes place in 2026 for the 49ers. Except this time, the New York Giants will be improved with John Harbaugh as the head coach. But that won't be enough to win so long as Jaxson Dart is their quarterback
Prediction: 49ers 27, Giants 20
Record: 8-4
Week 14 vs. Los Angeles Rams
As great as the Rams are, I don't see them sweeping the 49ers. It hasn't happened since 2018. Their best chance at beating the 49ers is Week 1. Not in mid-December.
Prediction: Rams 28, 49ers 31
Record: 9-4
Week 15 at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday night)
Playing a Thursday night game in mid-to-late-December is brutal, no matter who the opponent is. But the fact that it's against Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh, who might treat it as a revenge game, increases the difficulty. I have the Chargers being a sneaky great team in 2026.
Prediction: 49ers 23, Chargers 24
Record: 9-5
Week 16 at Kansas City Chiefs
It doesn't matter who is on the Kansas City Chiefs. So long as they have Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, they're the automatic pick to beat the 49ers until they've proven they can finally get their lick back.
Prediction: 49ers 21, Chiefs 28
Record: 9-6
Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday night)
Placing the Philadelphia Eagles and the 49ers in primetime was a perfect decision. But the outcome is already decided. The 49ers will be the victors since the Eagles have Jalen Hurts as their quarterback.
Prediction: Eagles 23, 49ers 27
Record: 10-6
Week 18 at Arizona Cardinals
All the 49ers have to do is show up and they'll win.
Prediction: 49ers 31, Cardinals 16
Record: 11-6
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN