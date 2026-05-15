Predicting Every 49ers Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early

The playoffs will be a goal for the San Francisco 49ers in 2026 after surprisingly making it last year. As usual, it won't be easy to accomplish that.

The 49ers will need to rack up double-digit wins to make the playoffs. Now that the 2026 NFL regular season schedule is out, there's a clear picture as to how the season can play out.

With that said, here are way too early predictions of the results and scores of every 49ers game in 2026.

Week 1 at Los Angeles Rams (Australia)

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Playing in Week 1 is usually when teams are at their freshest, but the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams are going to Australia for this matchup. At the very least, both teams will feel some of the travel and time zone drawbacks in this game. Don't expect it to be high scoring, unless Matthew Stafford goes crazy.

Prediction: 49ers 20, Rams 24

Record: 0-1

Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) moves with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Coming back to play the Miami Dolphins at home would typically be easy, But after being in Australia for a while, the 49ers could be very sluggish and struggle to get up for this game.

Prediction: Dolphins 17. 49ers 19

Record: 1-1

Week 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

By this time, the 49ers should have perfectly recovered from Australia. Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals will feel like their first normal game, leading them to take care of the Cardinals easily.

Prediction: Cardinals 14. 49ers 34

Record: 2-1

Week 4 vs. Denver Broncos

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos' defense is fierce, but not immovable. After getting their feet under them against the Cardinals the week prior, the 49ers should find success against them, especially on defense, with Bo Nix at the helm.

Prediction: Broncos 17, 49ers 24

Record: 3-1

Week 5 at Seattle Seahawks

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is pressured by the Seattle Seahawks defense during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

There will be no tougher opponent for the 49ers in 2026 than the Seattle Seahawks. They were completely bullied by Seattle's defense last year, and there's little reason to believe that'll drastically change this season.

Prediction: 49ers 17, Seahawks 20

Record: 3-2

Week 6 vs. Washington Commanders (Monday night)

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders were sweet in 2024 and will be chasing that form in 2026. Well, they're still going to be chasing, as their team doesn't possess much impactful talent. This shouldn't be that difficult a game for the 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Prediction: Commanders 17, 49ers 27

Record: 4-2

Week 7 at Atlanta Falcons

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) scores a touchdown past San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Taking care of the Atlanta Falcons last year was easy, and it will be duplicated this year for the 49ers. Atlanta has a questionable coaching staff and Tua Tagovailoa. Enough said.

Prediction: Falcons 13, 49ers 31

Record: 5-2

Week 8 Bye Week

Perfect timing for a Bye Week.

Week 9 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Coming out of the Bye Week to host the Las Vegas Raiders is a layup for the 49ers. But I could see the 49ers easing off the gas pedal a bit due to complacency.

Prediction: Raiders 23, 49ers 35

Record: 6-2

Week 10 at Dallas Cowboys

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles with the ball defended by Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (95) in the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be a sneaky good team in 2026. And yet, they'll still struggle against the 49ers. They somehow always do, partly thanks to Dak Prescott. It's bound to duplicate.

Prediction: 49ers 28, Cowboys 24

Record: 7-2

Week 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Mexico City)

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in action during the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Facing the Minnesota Vikings will be tougher than I think most people will believe. Minnesota still has a solid roster and upgraded at quarterback with Kyler Murray. Chasing Murray around in elevation will be a drag, and their defense has had Brock Purdy's number in the past. I've got a bad feeling.

Prediction: Vikings 27, 49ers 20

Record: 7-3

Week 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) reacts after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

As stated earlier, the Seahawks are too strong on defense. Unless something drastic has occured by this time, they'll continue to beat the 49ers.

Prediction: Seahawks 17, 49ers 13

Record: 7-4

Week 13 at New York Giants

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3) reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Another repeated 2025 matchup takes place in 2026 for the 49ers. Except this time, the New York Giants will be improved with John Harbaugh as the head coach. But that won't be enough to win so long as Jaxson Dart is their quarterback

Prediction: 49ers 27, Giants 20

Record: 8-4

Week 14 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

As great as the Rams are, I don't see them sweeping the 49ers. It hasn't happened since 2018. Their best chance at beating the 49ers is Week 1. Not in mid-December.

Prediction: Rams 28, 49ers 31

Record: 9-4

Week 15 at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday night)

Nov 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) talks to head coach Jim Harbaugh during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Playing a Thursday night game in mid-to-late-December is brutal, no matter who the opponent is. But the fact that it's against Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh, who might treat it as a revenge game, increases the difficulty. I have the Chargers being a sneaky great team in 2026.

Prediction: 49ers 23, Chargers 24

Record: 9-5

Week 16 at Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets teammates prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It doesn't matter who is on the Kansas City Chiefs. So long as they have Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, they're the automatic pick to beat the 49ers until they've proven they can finally get their lick back.

Prediction: 49ers 21, Chiefs 28

Record: 9-6

Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday night)

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs past San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White (56) in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Placing the Philadelphia Eagles and the 49ers in primetime was a perfect decision. But the outcome is already decided. The 49ers will be the victors since the Eagles have Jalen Hurts as their quarterback.

Prediction: Eagles 23, 49ers 27

Record: 10-6

Week 18 at Arizona Cardinals

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

All the 49ers have to do is show up and they'll win.

Prediction: 49ers 31, Cardinals 16

Record: 11-6

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