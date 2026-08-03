The San Francisco 49ers' decision to sign Osa Odighizuwa in free agency is already paying off during training camp.

The front office made an impressive move by acquiring Odighizuwa from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a third-round pick.

49ers DC Raheem Morris impressed by Osa Odighizuwa so far

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris shown on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At training camp, 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has already praised Odighizuwa's qualities, highlighting why he is such an exciting addition to the roster.

"It's been fun to watch. It's been fun to watch him come in," shared Morris with reporters after Saturday's training camp practice.

"And then really the first thing I noticed is what's his routine, his daily routine and how hard he works and how much he does for himself to keep himself ready to go.

"So those are the nosy moments you have as a coach where you can ask those things, 'when did this start?' He just talked about his history and growing up and having a brother that played as well and being able to adapt some of those things from different people in the places that he's been.

"Watching him go through his process and how long he's able to be in a building, his mental stamina to stay within the framework of what we're doing and to figure out how good he can be. I really appreciate that about him.

"So, his presence being graced upon us in the building with a great smile, great energy, person that loves football and really comfortable with himself. Those are all really great qualities to bring to a different team."

It already appears Odighizuwa is settling seamlessly into the 49ers' locker room, and the decision to acquire him could prove to be one of San Francisco's smartest roster moves this season.

On the field, Odighizuwa is expected to be a key piece. His durability and ability to generate pressure from the interior should provide an immediate boost to the defensive front.

Across his first five seasons with the Cowboys, Odighizuwa recorded 216 tackles and 17 sacks. It has to be said that his durability has been equally impressive, a trait the 49ers clearly value highly when they evaluated him, as injuries have hit their defense a fair bit in recent seasons. He's missed just one game in five years, with that coming during his rookie campaign.

It's an extremely encouraging start and provides plenty of optimism for what's to come. It looks like smart business.