Raheem Morris Details Osa Odighizuwa's Transition to the 49ers
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The San Francisco 49ers' decision to sign Osa Odighizuwa in free agency is already paying off during training camp.
The front office made an impressive move by acquiring Odighizuwa from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a third-round pick.
49ers DC Raheem Morris impressed by Osa Odighizuwa so far
At training camp, 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has already praised Odighizuwa's qualities, highlighting why he is such an exciting addition to the roster.
"It's been fun to watch. It's been fun to watch him come in," shared Morris with reporters after Saturday's training camp practice.
"And then really the first thing I noticed is what's his routine, his daily routine and how hard he works and how much he does for himself to keep himself ready to go.
"So those are the nosy moments you have as a coach where you can ask those things, 'when did this start?' He just talked about his history and growing up and having a brother that played as well and being able to adapt some of those things from different people in the places that he's been.
"Watching him go through his process and how long he's able to be in a building, his mental stamina to stay within the framework of what we're doing and to figure out how good he can be. I really appreciate that about him.
"So, his presence being graced upon us in the building with a great smile, great energy, person that loves football and really comfortable with himself. Those are all really great qualities to bring to a different team."
It already appears Odighizuwa is settling seamlessly into the 49ers' locker room, and the decision to acquire him could prove to be one of San Francisco's smartest roster moves this season.
On the field, Odighizuwa is expected to be a key piece. His durability and ability to generate pressure from the interior should provide an immediate boost to the defensive front.
Across his first five seasons with the Cowboys, Odighizuwa recorded 216 tackles and 17 sacks. It has to be said that his durability has been equally impressive, a trait the 49ers clearly value highly when they evaluated him, as injuries have hit their defense a fair bit in recent seasons. He's missed just one game in five years, with that coming during his rookie campaign.
It's an extremely encouraging start and provides plenty of optimism for what's to come. It looks like smart business.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal