49ers UDFA Tracker: Every Signing and Undrafted Hidden Gems to Watch
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This is the live tracker for the 49ers' undrafted free agent signings. This will be updated in real time with information and analysis as the 49ers sign UDFAs.
Jack Bouwmeester | P | Texas | 6-2 | 205
Analysis: Punted for three seasons at Utah before transferring to Texas in 2025, and averaged 45.5 yards per punt in 2023, which led the Pac-12. Utah also produced Mitch Wishnowsky, whom the 49ers drafted in Round 4 of the 2019 NFL Draft. In college, he averaged 45.7 yards per punt. Bouwmeester will compete with Corliss Waitman for the starting punter job and has a good chance to win. Waitman is a journeyman.
Khalil Dinkins | TE | Penn State | 6-4 | 251
Analysis: Played four seasons at Penn State and caught 37 passes in his entire college career. Last season, he was third on Penn State's tight-end depth chart. And yet, he was invited to the Combine, where he ran a 4.72, which is what Jauan Jennings ran at the Combine in 2020. And Dinkins isn't a wide receiver -- he's a legit tight end who wants to block. He has a real chance to make the 53-man roster while George Kittle is on Injured Reserve. The 49ers gave Dinkins $275k guaranteed, which means he's one of their priority free agents. He couldn't be worse than Luke Farrell.
Bryson Eason | DL | Tennessee | 6-2 | 323
Analysis: Eason is a nose tackle who was invited to the Combine and projected to get drafted in Round 6. In six years at Tennessee, Eason recorded just 4.5 sacks, but he's not a pass rusher -- he's a run-stuffing space-eater in the A gap. He probably will make the practice squad.
Wesley Grimes | WR | North Carolina State | 6-2 | 194
Analysis: Grimes wasn't invited to the Combine, because in four collegiate seasons, he caught just 77 passes. But at his Pro Day, he ran a 4.46 and a 6.84 3-cone drill, which means he has impressive speed and agility for his size. You wonder why he didn't produce in college. He's a practice squad candidate with traits to potentially make the 53-man roster one day.
Mikail Kamara | DE | Indiana | 6-1 | 250
Analysis: An undersized defensive end who had 10 sacks in 2024 but just 2 in 2025. The 49es most likely will move him to outside linebacker, which will give him a chance to make the roster. He's not a freak athlete by any means, but he has a fantastic motor and he has produced in the past. He's a sleeper.
Will Pauling | WR | Notre Dame | 5-10 | 183
Analysis: Pauling ran a 4.48 at his Pro Day, but he went to three schools in five seasons and caught just 177 passes, including a measly 26 last season. Plus he doesn't return punts or kicks. He seems like a practice squad player who won't ever make the 53-man roster.
Jalen Stroman | S | Notre Dame | 6-0 | 203
Analysis: Stroman is an aggressive safety in run support who is prone to biting on play fakes. At his Pro Day, he a ran a 4.73, which is slow for a safety. If he ever makes the 53-man roster, he'll have to make it as a special teams player.
James Thompson | DT | Illinois | 6-6 | 308
Analysis: Thompson played at Wisconsin for five years before transferring to Illinois. He recorded only 7 sacks in his career, so if he makes the 49ers' 53-man roster some day, he'll do so as a run defender. The 49ers gave him $280k guaranteed, so they must think he has potential despite his age.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn