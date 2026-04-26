49ers UDFA Tracker: Every Signing and Undrafted Hidden Gems to Watch

This is the live tracker for the 49ers' undrafted free agent signings. This will be updated in real time with information and analysis as the 49ers sign UDFAs.

Jack Bouwmeester | P | Texas | 6-2 | 205

Analysis: Punted for three seasons at Utah before transferring to Texas in 2025, and averaged 45.5 yards per punt in 2023, which led the Pac-12. Utah also produced Mitch Wishnowsky, whom the 49ers drafted in Round 4 of the 2019 NFL Draft. In college, he averaged 45.7 yards per punt. Bouwmeester will compete with Corliss Waitman for the starting punter job and has a good chance to win. Waitman is a journeyman.

Khalil Dinkins | TE | Penn State | 6-4 | 251

Analysis: Played four seasons at Penn State and caught 37 passes in his entire college career. Last season, he was third on Penn State's tight-end depth chart. And yet, he was invited to the Combine, where he ran a 4.72, which is what Jauan Jennings ran at the Combine in 2020. And Dinkins isn't a wide receiver -- he's a legit tight end who wants to block. He has a real chance to make the 53-man roster while George Kittle is on Injured Reserve. The 49ers gave Dinkins $275k guaranteed, which means he's one of their priority free agents. He couldn't be worse than Luke Farrell.

Bryson Eason | DL | Tennessee | 6-2 | 323

Analysis: Eason is a nose tackle who was invited to the Combine and projected to get drafted in Round 6. In six years at Tennessee, Eason recorded just 4.5 sacks, but he's not a pass rusher -- he's a run-stuffing space-eater in the A gap. He probably will make the practice squad.

Wesley Grimes | WR | North Carolina State | 6-2 | 194

Analysis: Grimes wasn't invited to the Combine, because in four collegiate seasons, he caught just 77 passes. But at his Pro Day, he ran a 4.46 and a 6.84 3-cone drill, which means he has impressive speed and agility for his size. You wonder why he didn't produce in college. He's a practice squad candidate with traits to potentially make the 53-man roster one day.

Mikail Kamara | DE | Indiana | 6-1 | 250

Analysis: An undersized defensive end who had 10 sacks in 2024 but just 2 in 2025. The 49es most likely will move him to outside linebacker, which will give him a chance to make the roster. He's not a freak athlete by any means, but he has a fantastic motor and he has produced in the past. He's a sleeper.

Will Pauling | WR | Notre Dame | 5-10 | 183

Analysis: Pauling ran a 4.48 at his Pro Day, but he went to three schools in five seasons and caught just 177 passes, including a measly 26 last season. Plus he doesn't return punts or kicks. He seems like a practice squad player who won't ever make the 53-man roster.

Jalen Stroman | S | Notre Dame | 6-0 | 203

Analysis: Stroman is an aggressive safety in run support who is prone to biting on play fakes. At his Pro Day, he a ran a 4.73, which is slow for a safety. If he ever makes the 53-man roster, he'll have to make it as a special teams player.

James Thompson | DT | Illinois | 6-6 | 308

Analysis: Thompson played at Wisconsin for five years before transferring to Illinois. He recorded only 7 sacks in his career, so if he makes the 49ers' 53-man roster some day, he'll do so as a run defender. The 49ers gave him $280k guaranteed, so they must think he has potential despite his age.