Ranking the 5 Best Moves the San Francisco 49ers Made this Offseason

What are the five best move that the San Francisco 49ers made to improve their chances of winning a Super Bowl this year?

5 best offseason moves by the San Francisco 49ers

Dre Greenlaw

The 49ers were not as good at linebacker without Dre Greenlaw. Still, they did not want to overpay him coming off an injury. The 49ers did not overpay him and were able to get him back on a reasonable deal. This also opened the ability to trade Greenlaw for an additional pick.

Trading back

The wheeling and dealing that John Lynch and the 49ers did on draft weekend was one of the better things the team did. They entered draft weekend with six total picks and two of them coming on the first two days. The 49ers left draft weekend with eight total picks and three of them on the first two days.

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Nate Hobbs

Hobbs is the most intriguing move because it signals some potential change in the secondary. Beyond that, Hobbs can play both the slot and the outside. When he is healthy, he is a quality starter at both spots. So, the question is whether they want him to step in for Renardo Green or Upton Stout. More than that, his ability to shift and out of the slot could signal the team being more versatile with Deomoddore Lenoir, who can do the same. This move gives the defense much more flexibility than they had, which is why even if it is currently a depth signing, it is a great move.

Mike Evans

This is the most notable move. It gives the 49ers two things they need. First, it gives them an alpha on the outside. Evans can create for himself, which the 49ers have not had in a few years. More than that, Evans is a big game performer. The 49ers need to make sure that he is healthy for the playoff run because he is a player who raises his level for the big games and will show up if the 49ers are in a playoff run.

Osa Odighizuwa

Odighizuwa is the best move that the team made. Evans might be a one-year rental player, but Odighizuwa should give them a few prime seasons. Beyond that, he turned a weak spot on the defense into a strength in an offseason where it looked hard for the 49ers to do so on paper. This is a win.