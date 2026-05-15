Ranking the 5 Best Moves the San Francisco 49ers Made this Offseason
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What are the five best move that the San Francisco 49ers made to improve their chances of winning a Super Bowl this year?
5 best offseason moves by the San Francisco 49ers
Dre Greenlaw
The 49ers were not as good at linebacker without Dre Greenlaw. Still, they did not want to overpay him coming off an injury. The 49ers did not overpay him and were able to get him back on a reasonable deal. This also opened the ability to trade Greenlaw for an additional pick.
Trading back
The wheeling and dealing that John Lynch and the 49ers did on draft weekend was one of the better things the team did. They entered draft weekend with six total picks and two of them coming on the first two days. The 49ers left draft weekend with eight total picks and three of them on the first two days.
Nate Hobbs
Hobbs is the most intriguing move because it signals some potential change in the secondary. Beyond that, Hobbs can play both the slot and the outside. When he is healthy, he is a quality starter at both spots. So, the question is whether they want him to step in for Renardo Green or Upton Stout. More than that, his ability to shift and out of the slot could signal the team being more versatile with Deomoddore Lenoir, who can do the same. This move gives the defense much more flexibility than they had, which is why even if it is currently a depth signing, it is a great move.
Mike Evans
This is the most notable move. It gives the 49ers two things they need. First, it gives them an alpha on the outside. Evans can create for himself, which the 49ers have not had in a few years. More than that, Evans is a big game performer. The 49ers need to make sure that he is healthy for the playoff run because he is a player who raises his level for the big games and will show up if the 49ers are in a playoff run.
Osa Odighizuwa
Odighizuwa is the best move that the team made. Evans might be a one-year rental player, but Odighizuwa should give them a few prime seasons. Beyond that, he turned a weak spot on the defense into a strength in an offseason where it looked hard for the 49ers to do so on paper. This is a win.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley