How the 49ers Reuniting With Deebo Samuel Could Materialize

Recently, the San Francisco 49ers were recommended to sign wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

As solid a player as he is, it is a lousy recommendation because Diggs isn't a fit for the 49ers. He's too much of a distraction with his off the field legal troubles.

If the 49ers were going to sign any free receiver, it would be Deebo Samuel. He's the only one who makes sense. In fact, there is a way reuniting with Samuel could materialize for the 49ers.

What the reuniting scenario entails

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It starts with the depth at wide receiver. Whether that is due to a lack of bodies with injuries stockpiling, or the talent is insufficient.

Ricky Pearsall getting hurt and missing significant time wouldn't be surprising. That would prompt the 49ers to think about bringing back Samuel.

Pearsall is supposed to be their No. 2 receiver. His absence will force De'Zhaun Stribling into that role. Maybe Stribling seizes that opportunity and looks the part.

But if he doesn't, the 49ers won't be satisfied with limiting their offense. They don't want their receiver group to be Mike Evans and a motley crew.

And who knows? What if Evans gets hurt too? It's not like he's a spring chicken. He's at the age where his body can start to break down. There were signs of it last season.

Ready for whatever!!!🔐 — Deebo (@19problemz) July 16, 2026

Christian Kirk, whom the 49ers signed in free agency, could also be a flop at the position. He was hurt for the majority of last season.

The depth at receiver, which currently looks strong, can easily melt quickly, like ice on a Summer day. That is the reality, with a few of their top players having injury histories.

I'm sure the 49ers have tabs on Samuel. They could also have tabs on him if Christian McCaffrey gets hurt. Of course, they have Jordan James and Kaelon Black to fill in.

But the 49ers could reignite Samuel's wideback role if they bring him back by giving him a few carries a game, especially if James and Black aren't keeping the run game afloat.

Reuniting with Samuel involves several variables, which makes it an unlikely scenario to materialize. But it also isn't an impossible one so long as he remains a free agent.

If the 49ers have issues at receiver during training camp, Samuel might get the call. He's the only free agent receiver they will consider if they have any ideas of bolstering it.

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