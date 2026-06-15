San Francisco 49ers Should Keep Expectations Realistic for Jack Jones

Jack Jones has 38 career starts and 2,949 snaps played. However, he is now on his fourth team, and his third in as many years. As he enters his age-29 season, what are realistic expectations for Jones with the San Francisco 49ers?

Setting expectations for Jack Jones in 2026 with the San Francisco 49ers

When looking at Jones ' age, playing time, and performance, there are 11 other cornerbacks from the 2012 season through 2024 that played over 2,500 snaps during the same age range as Jones with an Approximate Value between 12 and 20. Jones sits with an AV of 16 through his age 28 season.

Michael Jackson of the Carolina Panthers and Benjamin St-Juste of the Green Bay Packers will be in the same spot as Jones entering the season, so they were not added. Of the players who played out their age-29 season, seven of the 11 were starters.

Kevin Johnson and Jonathan Banks both last saw NFL snaps at age 28. Amari Onwuriye and Avonte Maddox were still in the NFL, but were depth players who did not start.

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Jones is more in line with some of the other names, so the 49ers likely signed him with the thought that he will start at some point. However, the names that did not start did not last long, either.

William Jackson, Nevin Lawson, Terrance Mitchell, and DJ Hayden all started at age 29 and then lost their job by the age of 30. Even those players were not impactful starters in that last year, so the team may see starter upside in Jones, but knows that he would be better served as a depth piece.

Lastly, Robert Alford, Ross Cockrell, and Coty Sensabaugh all played well enough at the age of 29 to get one more season as a starter. However, whether it be injury, benching, or not getting another chance in the NFL, all three failed to get a legitimate chance at the age of 31.

So, Jones has some upside and could turn into a starter by the end of the year. However, the team cannot view him as a long-term starter, and he should be an emergency option with limited starting potential beyond this year. In a perfect world, he sits as depth and is not needed, then the 49ers move on from after the season. Based on past history, that might be best for the 49ers.