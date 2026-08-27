San Franicsco 49ers @ Las Vegas Raiders Preseason Live Blog

LAS VEGAS -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' third and final preseason game. This time, they face the Las Vegas Raiders. I will update this live blog frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

4:15 The player I'm most interested to watch tonight is running back Jordan James, who's in uniform right now. The 49ers drafted James in Round 5 last year, but didn't give him any playing time until the final game of the season, when he rushed six times for 28 yards against the Seahawks. He looked good. In retrospect, it's odd that the 49ers didn't use him earlier in the season, considering the backup behind Christian McCaffrey was veteran Brian Robinson Jr., who had no juice and isn't on the team anymore. Tonight is James' opportunity to show what he can do. He never has played in a preseason game in his career.

4:18 49ers are not in uniform for tonight's game: De'Zhaun Stribling, Deebo Samuel, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell, Nick Martin.

4:21 49ers who are in uniform for tonight's game: Jordan James, Kaelon Black, Mac Jones, Jack Jones, Ephesians Prysock, Darrell Luter Jr., Jordan Watkins, Carver Willis, Connor Colby, Alfred Collins, CJ West, Jaden Dugger, Keion White.

4:22 Maxx Crobys is in uniform for this game. I wonder if the 49ers will trade for him. Just kidding. Mostly.

4:23 Players I predict will start the season on IR or PUP -- Kurtis Rourke, Christian Kirk, Isaac Guerendo, Mykel Williams, Vederian Lowe, Brett Toth, Nate Hobbs.

5:00 The Raiders will play most of their starters, while the 49ers will play almost none of theirs. Should be a good test for the Raiders starts, most of whom are glorified backups.

FIRST QUARTER

5:03 The 49ers win the toss and defer possession until the second half. The Raiders will receive the opening kickoff.

5:14 On 4th and 3 from the 49ers 19, Raiders kicker Matt Gay makes a 37-yard field goal, and the Raiders take a 3-0 lead. The 49ers had no pass rush on that drive. Alfred Collins and CJ West played the first few snaps of the drive and got blown off the ball as the Raiders gained 12 yards on their first two carries. Then James Thompson Jr. and Sebastian Valdez came in at defensive tackle and shut the Raiders run game down. In addition, Jack Jones nearly intercepted a pass, then gave up a 14-yard gain a few plays later. Welcome to The Jack Jones Experience.

49ers 0, Raiders 3

5:19 On third and 8 from the 49ers 27, Mac Jones throws a deep pass to Jordan Watkins, who never makes an attempt to catch the ball, and the 49ers go three and out. Watkins was just getting some cardio. The 49ers didn't even run the ball in that series. After the punt, the Raiders take over at their 20.

5:28 On 3rd and 4 from the 49ers' 35, Matt Gay makes a 53-yard field goal. For the second drive in a row, the 49ers had no pass rush. The Raiders are now averaging 5.6 yards per carry. And two of the 49ers' starting defensive linemen are on the field in Collins and West. By the way, former 49ers guard and current Raiders guard Spencer Burford had a beautiful trap block on James Thompson Jr. on that drive.

49ers 0, Raiders 6.

5:34 On 3rd and 3 from the 49ers 43, Jones throws a deep pass to Will Pauling who never finds the ball in the air. On the previous play, Jones threw deep to Watkins, who wasn't open and couldn't make a one-handed sliding catch.

5:35 Ephesians Prysock has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

5:39 On 2nd and 4 from the Raiders 21, Fernando Mendoza sails a pass over the middle that Jalen Nailor tips to Tatum Bethune for the interception.

5:45 On 3rd and goal from the 5, Isaiah Pola-Mao breaks up a pass from Adrian Martinez that was intended for Brayden Willis. Next play, Eddy Pineiro makes a 24-yard field goal. Kaelon Black missed a block on the previous drive, but so far he has 4 carries for 28 yards.