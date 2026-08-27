6 49ers With the Most to Gain in Preseason Finale vs. Raiders

The preseason finally comes to an end tonight for the San Francisco 49ers when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

This is the last chance for numerous players to either earn a roster spot or rise up the depth chart. With that said, here are the six 49ers with the most to gain in the preseason finale.

OL Carver Willis

The starting left guard position is still wide open, which means rookie Carver Willis has a prime chance to stake his claim in this game. It’ll be his last significant chance to do it.

There will still be a few practices that will help, but a solid outing in the preseason finale will go a long way for Willis. He needs to take advantage of it while the 49ers are still undecided about who to start.

I’m sure the 49ers would love for Willis to show anything promising, even if he does have his struggles. As I’ve stated before, if he can prove to the coaches that there’s a sufficient floor, they’ll go with him.

OL Connor Colby

If Willis still can’t stake his claim as the starter, then he’ll keep it alive for second-year offensive lineman Connor Colby. Although I doubt Colby is still up for consideration to start at left guard.

He hasn’t been seen receiving starting reps there. Everything has been at right guard, and with Dominick Puni experiencing concussion-like symptoms again, they’ll be reluctant to move him.

However, the 49ers may let him get one last crack at left guard. Maybe the 49ers rotate him and Willis every other drive. Or they give Colby the start in the second half. If he gets that chance, he can’t mess it up.

WR Jordan Watkins

Speaking of messing up, Jordan Watkins can ill afford to do that in another preseason game. I’m referring to his dropped touchdown pass in the final minute of the first half in last week’s game.

Mac Jones threw it on the money, and he let paydirt slip through his grasp. Watkins did score a touchdown later, but it doesn’t carry anywhere near the same weight as if he had caught Jones’ pass.

Jacob Cowing will not be active for this game due to a groin injury. Watkins will have a greater focus on him. He’ll need to look as sharp as ever. This is his last chance to impress the coaches.

CB Ephesians Prysock

Since the starters won’t play in this game, rookie Ephesians Prysock should receive an extensive look in this game. He should’ve gotten it last week against the Chargers, especially against the starters.

Regardless, he’ll get a thorough look in the preseason finale. Prysock has performed nicely through two games despite not having flashy plays, minus the one touchdown pass breakup in the opener.

A strong outing in this game can make it tough for Raheem Morris to choose between him and Jack Jones as the backup. Even if he can’t overtake Jones, he’ll be in high regard with another solid game.

RB Kaelon Black

With Jordan James still out, this game will provide rookie Kaelon Black with a perfect chance to separate himself even further. Being the primary backup to Christian McCaffrey is right there for him.

And given how adequate he looked against the Chargers, I’d imagine he will cement his role as McCaffrey’s backup after this game. The only way he won’t accomplish this is if he has a miserable day.

RB Sincere McCormick

Black may have been the most intriguing performance last week, but it was Sincere McCormick who had the eye-opening one. He ran very well once he took over for Black.

He ran strong, decisively, and fluidly. That’s exactly what a running back in the 49ers’ offense needs to be. I wouldn’t rule out his chance of supplanting James with another impressive performance. He’ll at least cement his roster spot.

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