49ers Rising in Maxx Crosby Next Team Trade Kalshi Market

Maxx Crosby has drawn several trade rumors since his failed offseason trade to the Baltimore Ravens. Now, his stockhis stock is trending toward him staying with the Raiders, though Kalshi’s NFL next team market remains open for Crosby’s next team. One team on the rise in the last 24 hours is the San Francisco 49ers with 8%.

The Niners had just a 3% chance to land Crosby yesterday before surging by 5%. Crosby had been linked to the Chicago Bears, however, Chicago traded for Jeffery Simmons yesterday, which drove the Bears’ price down and San Francisco’s up. Kalshi settles the market on which team Crosby is with by December 1. A $10 trade on Crosby landing with the 49ers profits $107.37.

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Niners not done yet

The San Francisco 49ers have already been active ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline. They traded a 2027 fourth-round pick for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and are still looking to bolster the defensive line with Crosby.

Sports Illustrated’s 49ers insider Grant Cohn hinted that they could pull the trigger on a Crosby trade if the Las Vegas Raiders continue losing.

“The Raiders need draft picks more than they need a 29-year-old Crosby. They're building for 2028. They don't need to waste any more of his prime. I'm sure Crosby would love to play for legit contender such as the 49ers. Plus, he started his career in Oakland and seems to like the Bay Area.”

Cohn continued, stating that Crosby would not only fit well next to Buckner, but also be a great replacement for Nick Bosa, who is likely in his last season with the Niners. He’s one of several analysts pointing to San Francisco as a potential destination.

In seven games this season, Crosby has totaled 18 tackles (7 solo), 11 assists, two sacks, three TFLs, 16 QB hits, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble. He’s averaging just over 2.5 tackles per game and 2.57 QB pressures per game as well. All while averaging an 87.6% snap share.

If the Raiders trade Crosby closer to the deadline, he’ll face the New York Jets and 49ers in the next two weeks before November 10.

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