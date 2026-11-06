49ers Rule Out 3 Key Players for Week 9 vs. Raiders
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Another week without star wide receiver Mike Evans.
The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out three key players, including Evans, for their Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
This will be the second consecutive game that Evans has missed. He was always expected to be out, as he's nursing Achilles tendinitis.
That's not an injury or a condition that will go away in a couple of weeks. Just look at what happened to Christian McCaffrey two years ago.
Granted, his situation was worse. He had bilateral Achilles tendinitis. Still, it's not an issue that will go away quickly. Substantial time and rest are needed.
That means 49ers fans should expect Evans to miss at least a couple more games. They have only themselves to blame for Evans' situation.
Evans suffered his Achilles injury in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. As a result, he didn't participate in a single practice for the following game against the Washington Commanders.
That should've been more than enough to convince the 49ers to keep Evans inactive. If they had wisely held him out against the Commanders, Evans could've kept his Achilles from getting worse.
Instead, they let him dictate the terms and allowed him to play. Teams are supposed to protect players from themselves. They massively failed in this instance.
Now, they most likely have to play several games without him. There's no telling when he will return or if he can remain healthy for the rest of the season.
Another key player that will be out is Deebo Samuel. His absence isn't much of a surprise either. He's been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 5.
Hamstrings are extremely tricky, especially if Samuel is dealing with a tear. It's best if Samuel slow-plays his return so he doesn't undo his recovery.
As for the last player ruled out, Christian Kirk injured his meniscus in practice this week. It's unclear if he tore it. The 49ers will be without him once again. It's safe to say the 49ers can stop expecting him to help this year.
As for the 49ers who are questionable to play against the Raiders: Nick Bosa (calf), Upton Stout (shoulder), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), and Nate Hobbs (groin).
Kyle Shanahan said Bosa is cleared to go and that Robinson will most likely be activated from Injured Reserve. They are still deciding on Hobbs.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN