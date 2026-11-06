49ers Rule Out 3 Key Players for Week 9 vs. Raiders

Another week without star wide receiver Mike Evans.

The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out three key players, including Evans, for their Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This will be the second consecutive game that Evans has missed. He was always expected to be out, as he's nursing Achilles tendinitis.

That's not an injury or a condition that will go away in a couple of weeks. Just look at what happened to Christian McCaffrey two years ago.

Granted, his situation was worse. He had bilateral Achilles tendinitis. Still, it's not an issue that will go away quickly. Substantial time and rest are needed.

That means 49ers fans should expect Evans to miss at least a couple more games. They have only themselves to blame for Evans' situation.

Evans suffered his Achilles injury in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. As a result, he didn't participate in a single practice for the following game against the Washington Commanders.

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) leaves the field with an injury during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That should've been more than enough to convince the 49ers to keep Evans inactive. If they had wisely held him out against the Commanders, Evans could've kept his Achilles from getting worse.

Instead, they let him dictate the terms and allowed him to play. Teams are supposed to protect players from themselves. They massively failed in this instance.

Now, they most likely have to play several games without him. There's no telling when he will return or if he can remain healthy for the rest of the season.

Another key player that will be out is Deebo Samuel. His absence isn't much of a surprise either. He's been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 5.

Hamstrings are extremely tricky, especially if Samuel is dealing with a tear. It's best if Samuel slow-plays his return so he doesn't undo his recovery.

As for the last player ruled out, Christian Kirk injured his meniscus in practice this week. It's unclear if he tore it. The 49ers will be without him once again. It's safe to say the 49ers can stop expecting him to help this year.

As for the 49ers who are questionable to play against the Raiders: Nick Bosa (calf), Upton Stout (shoulder), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), and Nate Hobbs (groin).

Kyle Shanahan said Bosa is cleared to go and that Robinson will most likely be activated from Injured Reserve. They are still deciding on Hobbs.

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