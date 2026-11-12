These Two 49ers Could Get Cut when Players Return from Injury

The San Francisco 49ers opened the practice window for defensive tackle C.J. West and cornerback Nate Hobbs. Both of them could be back on the roster as soon as this week, and if not, they will likely get called up the following week. It raises the question of what the 49ers will do to open roster spots for these two.

San Francisco 49ers Have Two Roster Decisions They Must Make

The initial thoughts are that adding a cornerback and defensive tackle would mean waiving a player from each spot. Still, they placed Gracen Halton on the IR to add Keenan Allen. They have been thin at defensive tackle as well.

They could cut Sebastian Valdez, who would likely be inactive when West comes back. Valdez will likely make it back to the practice squad. Still, he has flashes during his limited time, and the team needs his depth.

At cornerback, they already cut Jack Jones, who is back on the practice squad. Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir are both banged up. Siran Neal is a cornerback but is mostly on the roster for special teams. So, their only outside cornerback depth is Ephesians Prysock. They are not going to cut any cornerbacks to bring Hobbs back.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two names stand out that are better bets to get released than Valdez. The 49ers should release Brandin Cooks and Khalil Kareem.

At receiver, Cooks had a role, but it is fading. Jordan Watkins produces more, Keenan Allen was added, and Demarcus Robinson is now healthy after returning in Week 9. He was ahead of Jacob Cowing on the receiver pecking order, but Cowing has return duties.

At best, Cooks is the 49ers' fourth receiver. If one of Evans or Samuel can return to the lineup, Cooks would have to be inactive in Week 10. With both likely back soon, his role is phased out.

If the 49ers do not activate West this week, it could give Cooks one more week. However, that should be the swap.

Hobbs is almost definitely coming back this week, and the name to cut is Kareem, who was inactive last week. The 49ers added Kareem when the depth chart was thin. Since then, Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams have returned to the lineup. With Romello Height and Keion White in the mix, his depth is not needed. He will also be easy to bring back to the practice squad.

The first name to get cut when Hobbs gets back is Kareem. When West is healthy, Cooks should get cut.