This 2027 Mock Draft Raises an Important Question About the 49ers’ Future

Even though the 2026 NFL Draft is over, attention is already turning to the 2027 NFL Draft, and this mock draft raises an important question about the future direction of the San Francisco 49ers.

The message from this year’s draft is clear: San Francisco prioritized depth and short-term needs over long-term planning, even as the roster continues to age and their Super Bowl window sits on a fine edge.

The 49ers are all-in on 2026, which is admirable, but how much longer they can rely on their current core before prioritizing long-term replacements remains to be seen. This mock draft highlights that reality, raising questions about how much time one key veteran has left in the game.

CBS Sports' Mock Draft sees 49ers prioritize a tight end

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson crafted together an extremely early mock draft, with the 49ers selecting tight end Terrance Carter Jr.

Carter Jr. is an athletic receiving tight end who recently transferred from Louisiana to Texas Tech and has emerged as a key offensive weapon. At 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, he combines versatility with strong pass-catching ability, totaling 55 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

Carter Jr. is a long-striding playmaker who threatens all three levels of the field and runs like a power back after the catch. While he struggles with focus drops at times, his combination of vertical speed and high-effort blocking makes him a dynamic weapon as offenses continue to use more multiple TE sets. Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Firstly, there’s no need to panic. George Kittle has previously said he’ll continue playing until he feels he’s given everything he has. That could still be a long way off, but the thinking behind the 49ers potentially selecting a tight end is about planning for the future.

It’s also worth noting that Kittle is coming off an Achilles injury and will be 33 this upcoming season. While his on-field impact remains slightly uncertain, there’s no doubt his influence and leadership in the locker room will remain strong.

San Francisco was already potentially exploring a tight end in the most recent draft before selecting wide receiver De’Zhuan Stribling, but it’s a position they still need to monitor.

While Kittle will hopefully spend his entire career in red and gold and remain a key presence for years to come, it’s a stark reminder that the 49ers likely have fewer years ahead with him than they have already had, and that is a harsh reality.