This 2027 Mock Draft Raises an Important Question About the 49ers’ Future
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Even though the 2026 NFL Draft is over, attention is already turning to the 2027 NFL Draft, and this mock draft raises an important question about the future direction of the San Francisco 49ers.
The message from this year’s draft is clear: San Francisco prioritized depth and short-term needs over long-term planning, even as the roster continues to age and their Super Bowl window sits on a fine edge.
The 49ers are all-in on 2026, which is admirable, but how much longer they can rely on their current core before prioritizing long-term replacements remains to be seen. This mock draft highlights that reality, raising questions about how much time one key veteran has left in the game.
CBS Sports' Mock Draft sees 49ers prioritize a tight end
CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson crafted together an extremely early mock draft, with the 49ers selecting tight end Terrance Carter Jr.
Carter Jr. is an athletic receiving tight end who recently transferred from Louisiana to Texas Tech and has emerged as a key offensive weapon. At 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, he combines versatility with strong pass-catching ability, totaling 55 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.
Carter Jr. is a long-striding playmaker who threatens all three levels of the field and runs like a power back after the catch. While he struggles with focus drops at times, his combination of vertical speed and high-effort blocking makes him a dynamic weapon as offenses continue to use more multiple TE sets.Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Firstly, there’s no need to panic. George Kittle has previously said he’ll continue playing until he feels he’s given everything he has. That could still be a long way off, but the thinking behind the 49ers potentially selecting a tight end is about planning for the future.
It’s also worth noting that Kittle is coming off an Achilles injury and will be 33 this upcoming season. While his on-field impact remains slightly uncertain, there’s no doubt his influence and leadership in the locker room will remain strong.
San Francisco was already potentially exploring a tight end in the most recent draft before selecting wide receiver De’Zhuan Stribling, but it’s a position they still need to monitor.
While Kittle will hopefully spend his entire career in red and gold and remain a key presence for years to come, it’s a stark reminder that the 49ers likely have fewer years ahead with him than they have already had, and that is a harsh reality.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal