The Clear Message Behind the 49ers’ Two International Games in 2026

In recent weeks, it has emerged that the San Francisco 49ers will play at least one international game in 2026.

That game will be against the Los Angeles Rams at one of the world’s most iconic sporting venues, the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Although the Rams will be the home team, many questions are understandably raised about the NFL’s international goals, given that both teams have to take a 16-hour flight across the Pacific.

But now, reports from ESPN indicate that the 49ers are returning to Mexico for the first time since 2022, giving them two international games in the regular season.

The NFL loves giving the 49ers the toughest schedule

Historically, as long as one can remember in the Kyle Shanahan era, the amount of travel and downtime compared to the rest of the league always been a tough test.

In 2025, the schedule was just about reasonable, and the 49ers made the playoffs despite a plethora of injuries.

In 2024, the organization had the worst rest disparity of any team in the history of the league.

In 2023, the team had 20 fewer days of rest than their opponents, which Sharp Football Analysis says was the fewest in the league.

But in 2026, the franchise will be traveling to two international countries. If the Mexico rumors are correct, that trip wouldn’t be as difficult since it’s on the same continent. But Jed York has a part in this, too.

However, going to Australia will require an intense regimen to maintain peak fitness. The fact that it’s now a confirmed Week 1 game helps get it out of the way early, but it still puts the team at a disadvantage for Week 2 and Week 3, regardless of their opponents.

Though nothing is confirmed regarding the other games and the need to work around television broadcaster coverage, the fact that the 49ers will travel to Missouri and Dallas to face the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys - two of their biggest rivals outside the NFC West - implies that TV slots are likely going to be set.

It’s going to be a grueling schedule for the 49ers, and the travel could take its toll on the players early in the season. With the hope of avoiding injuries, the team must find additional ways to maintain player welfare.

The NFL seems to love giving the 49ers the toughest schedule. But no excuses. The City by the Bay will rise to the challenge.

