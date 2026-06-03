This Trade Offer is Too Good to be True for the 49ers
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The San Francisco 49ers are not satisfied with Isaac Guerendo entering his third NFL season. He is listed as a potential trade candidate by Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network. While it is kind to try to pump up Guerendo and try to have the 49ers get something back for him, this offer is likely far too good to be true.
San Francisco 49ers would trade Isaac Guerendo if they could
Infante writes that the team would take a day 3 pick for Guerendo. At this point, they would likely take a seventh-round pick swap for him.
Guerendo flashed briefly in 2024 with 84 carries for 420 yards. However, injuries got him off to a slow start to his second year, and he struggled to see the field at all on offense after the team signed Brian Robinson Jr.
Since drafting Guernedo in the fourth round, the 49ers also drafted Jordan James in the fifth round and Kaelon Black in the third round. James missed all of his rookie season, but once he returned fo the playoffs, he got snaps ahead of Guerendo. Black was likely drafted because the team not only does not trust Guerendo, but they are not high on James, either.
So, Guerendo quickly fell to fourth in the 49ers pecking order. Now, he is at OTAs, but is not able to work out because he has a pectoral injury from his summer training. The 49ers do not have much of a role for him, and even though he found some work on special teams, the team can replace that.
If the 49ers do not trade Guerendo, they are likely going to cut him. While Infante is optimistic that a trade will occur, the most likely path is Guerendo getting cut.
No team would realistically trade anything of value for a player who had 420 yards in two seasons and has two straight years of offseason injuries. This is especially after players such as Tyrion Davis-Price and Trey Sermon flamed out after their stops with the 49ers.
Some legitimate trade candidates for the 49ers would include cornerback Renardo Green, edge rusher Sam Okuayinonu, linebacker Nick Martin, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, and quarterback Mac Jones. Robinson and Okuayinonu might be closer to Guerendo than being players who could get picks back, but wide receiver and edge rusher are hotter commodities in the trade market. The 49ers could trade some players, but it is hard to see it being Guerendo.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley