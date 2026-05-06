49ers Post-Draft Running Back Depth Chart: Who is the Backup?
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The San Francisco 49ers are done with the NFL draft and there is not much more that will happen between now and the start of training camp. So it is a good time to look back on the depth chart and see where things stand. What does the running back room look like after free agency and the draft?
San Francisco 49ers post-draft running back depth chart
Christian McCaffrey
McCaffrey is obviously going to be the starter here. The question is how much do they lean on the depth and try to protect his wear and tear. After an unbelievable workload last year, the team should try to limit his snaps more this year.
Kaleon Black
The question is, who is going to be the backup running back? Black is just a rookie and was in a worse draft class, but Jordan James went two rounds later, and the team drafted Black, knowing that James could have been their option as the backup. Black also has a running style that complements McCaffrey, where James has a role that is more comparable to McCaffrey's skill set. Black would be used similarly to Brian Robinson, running more power concepts between the tackles. This is why he should win the backup job.
Jordan James
James hardly showed anything during his rookie season, and the team responded by drafting his potential replacement in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft. Black is just a rookie, but it is going to be tough for James to unseat him in training camp. Does he ever get a realistic chance?
Isaac Guerendo
Guerendo has fallen to the point where he is on the roster bubble. He got 80 carries as a rookie, but did not get any chances last season despite injuries to the backup spot. The 49ers have drafted two running backs and signed Brian Robinson since drafting Guerendo to compete for the backup role. He is also starting to lose special teams luster, which makes him even less valuable.
Patrick Taylor
Taylor has been with the 49ers since 2024 after being a UDFA in 2020. He had just 22 carries in 2024 before not getting a touch last season. He is looking to stick on the practice squad for another season.
Sincere McCormick
McCormick has bounced around the NFL since being a UDFA in 2022. He was on the 49ers for a brief stint in 2025 and is now back.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley