49ers Post-Draft Running Back Depth Chart: Who is the Backup?

The San Francisco 49ers are done with the NFL draft and there is not much more that will happen between now and the start of training camp. So it is a good time to look back on the depth chart and see where things stand. What does the running back room look like after free agency and the draft?

San Francisco 49ers post-draft running back depth chart

Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey is obviously going to be the starter here. The question is how much do they lean on the depth and try to protect his wear and tear. After an unbelievable workload last year, the team should try to limit his snaps more this year.

Kaleon Black

The question is, who is going to be the backup running back? Black is just a rookie and was in a worse draft class, but Jordan James went two rounds later, and the team drafted Black, knowing that James could have been their option as the backup. Black also has a running style that complements McCaffrey, where James has a role that is more comparable to McCaffrey's skill set. Black would be used similarly to Brian Robinson, running more power concepts between the tackles. This is why he should win the backup job.

D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Jordan James

James hardly showed anything during his rookie season, and the team responded by drafting his potential replacement in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft. Black is just a rookie, but it is going to be tough for James to unseat him in training camp. Does he ever get a realistic chance?

Isaac Guerendo

Guerendo has fallen to the point where he is on the roster bubble. He got 80 carries as a rookie, but did not get any chances last season despite injuries to the backup spot. The 49ers have drafted two running backs and signed Brian Robinson since drafting Guerendo to compete for the backup role. He is also starting to lose special teams luster, which makes him even less valuable.

Patrick Taylor

Taylor has been with the 49ers since 2024 after being a UDFA in 2020. He had just 22 carries in 2024 before not getting a touch last season. He is looking to stick on the practice squad for another season.

Sincere McCormick

McCormick has bounced around the NFL since being a UDFA in 2022. He was on the 49ers for a brief stint in 2025 and is now back.