The Good and Not So Good from Day 2 of 49ers Camp: Romello Height Carted Off

The 49ers just finished Day 2 of training camp. Here's who stood out. Keep in mind, Romello Height was carted off the field with what the 49ers are calling cramps. More on him in a minute.

THE GOOD

1. Running back Kaelon Black

He's soo good with the ball in his hands. He's tough and decisive between the tackles, he has burst and explosion to the perimeter, and he can turn the corner. He reminds me of Alvin Kamara when he has the ball. Of course, Kamara is a much more advanced route runner than Black, but Black is still dangerous. He needs to be a fixture in the 49ers' offense this season. He looks like the most explosive running back on the team -- no disrespect to Christian McCaffrey.

2. Safety Ji'Ayir Brown

Intercepted a pass in the flat that was thrown by Brock Purdy and intended for Jake Tonges. Brown seems to be the one safety on the team who isn't competing for a starting spot. And so far, he seems locked in. He's not the kind of safety who can play the middle of the field by himself, but he's effective around the line of scrimmage.

4. Cornerback Renardo Green

Broke up a pass over the middle that was thrown by Purdy and intended for Jacob Cowing. Green completely engulfed Cowing, made him look four feet tall. Green hasn't given up a catch in team drills yet.

4. Cornerback Jack Jones

Broke up a quick pass that was thrown by Mac Jones and intended for De'Zhaun Stribling, who was running a slant route. Jones broke on the pass before Stribling turned his head to find the ball and easily knocked it down. Jones is competing with Green for a starting spot, and Green is winning, but Jones is competing well.

5.Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling

Struggles to get open when he's pressed or runs a route that requires a 45- or 90-degree cut, but when he gets a free release and can run a stop route, a go route or a crossing route, he's brutally difficult to stop, particularly on play-action passes. Today, he caught a 15-yard play-action pass over the middle after running a dig route, and then he ran away from the defense. He's not a great route-runner, but he's a great athlete who's built like an NFL wide receiver.

6. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall

Burned backup cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. with a stutter-go double move, but Mac Jones threw the ball behind him, almost out of bounds. After the play, Jones walked up to Pearsall and appeared to apologize to him. Pearsall is quick and he creates separation, but he's not great at making contested catches. So if the ball isn't accurate and on time, it's probably incomplete.

7. Linebacker Nick Martin

Consistently playing with the starters this year. When Dre Greenlaw is on the field, Martin often plays SAM. When Greenlaw isn't on the field, Martin moves to WILL. And so far, it seems like he isn't chasing ghosts around the field like he did last year. He's usually one of the first defenders to get the ball.

8. Nickelback Upton Stout

Broke up a short pass in the flat that was thrown by Brock Purdy and intended for Jordan Watkins. Stout is playing with a ton of confidence this offseason, and he rarely gets targeted. The 49ers don't have a slot receiver who can beat him consistently.

9. Tight end Jake Tonges

Caught a 25-yard pass from Mac Jones after beating safety Marquis Sigle with a corner route. The defense was playing quarters coverage, which means Sigle essentially was covering Tonges man to man. Tonges gave him a subtle head fake and jab step to the inside, then broke to the corner and created five yards of separation easily. Tonges isn't particularly fast, but he's a terrific route runner for a tight end. As opposed to Luke Farrell, who runs things I wouldn't even consider routes. Let's call them "general directions."

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Linebacker Romello Height

Got carted off the field after he got pancaked by Colton McKivitz during an 80-yard touchdown run by Kaelon Black. Height stayed on the ground for five minutes as trainers checked his calves. Then, they picked him up, placed him on a cart and drove him away. The Public Relations department says Height had cramps, meaning nothing serious. Still, not a great way to start camp for the rookie. He clearly struggles against the run whether he's playing linebacker or defensive end.

2. Quarterback Brock Purdy

Every time he threw to someone other than Christian McCaffrey, it was an adventure. That's because he's still developing chemistry with all the wide receivers and the tight ends. When Purdy was a rookie, two or three eligible receivers typically would be open on any given play. Now, the only open option is the check-down in the flat. Every other throw is highly contested.

3. Wide receiver Mike Evans

Let a Mac Jones pass bounce off his chest, and then couldn't catch up to a deep throw by Purdy. Evans ran a post route, but simply couldn't run fast enough to catch up to the pass, which was well thrown. Purdy has to get a feel for Evans' speed, or lack of it. And the 49ers have to get a feel for how to use Evans at this stage of his career. He's not a deep threat anymore. He's a possession receiver and a red-zone specialist.

4. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke

He's decisive for a red-shirt rookie, meaning he gets rid of the ball quickly. But today, he decisively and quicky ripped a pick-six right to Eli Apple, who was covering Stribling. Stribling ran a slant, wasn't open, Rourke through it to him anyway and paid for it.

5. Wide receiver Christian Kirk

Strained his calf on the first day of camp and didn't practice today. I'd be shocked if he were on the active roster for Week 1.

6. Left tackle Vederian Lowe

Suffered a high-ankle sprain on the first day of camp and didn't practice today. Never good when two free-agent signings go down on Day 1. I blame the substation.

7. Defensive tackle Gracen Halton

Bruised his knee on the first day of camp and didn't practice today. The injury doesn't seem serious. And yet, I still blame the substation. Bad substation!