Two 49ers Legends Who Could Be Inducted Into the Hall of Fame in 2027

The San Francisco 49ers have two legendary figures who could reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.

This past February, former San Francisco second-round pick Roger Craig finally entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame after years of waiting, earning his enshrinement in Canton for the crucial role he played in Bill Walsh’s iconic offense.

Now, two more could follow him by the end of this year. The NFL has identified two former 49ers stars who could join the exclusive Hall of Fame club.

Frank Gore

October 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers former running back Frank Gore before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"Gore isn’t a lock to make it in the next few years despite being the league’s No. 3 all-time rusher," wrote Eric Edholm.

"His career might lack some high notes that other backs can boast, but it feels like he’ll eventually break through as one of the more beloved Niners of his generation. Joe Staley first became eligible in 2025 but has yet to advance to the semifinalist stage of the voting, so he could have to wait a bit."

Gore narrowly missed out last year following the NFL’s revised Hall of Fame voting process, but his career accomplishments continue to speak volumes about his legacy.

He finished his career with 16,000 rushing yards, the third-most in NFL history, alongside 81 rushing touchdowns, five Pro Bowl selections and nine 1,000-yard rushing seasons across 16 years in the league.

Richard Sherman

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Commentator Richard Sherman signals to fans prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Secondly, a first-time eligible candidate is Richard Sherman. He also has a compelling Hall of Fame résumé after an outstanding 11-year NFL career. Sherman recorded 37 interceptions, 116 pass deflections and 495 total tackles.

While most of his success came with the Seattle Seahawks, Sherman still played a major role for San Francisco after arriving in 2018. He brought veteran leadership and experience to a young secondary, helping transform the defense into one of the NFL’s best units. Sherman earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2019, while also helping guide San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance during that memorable campaign.

"Sherman will be eligible for the first time in 2027, and he’s a first-ballot candidate, even in what could be a loaded field," added the NFL.

"Sherman finished his career as a three-time first-team All-Pro with five Pro Bowl selections and a spot on the 2010s All-Decade Team. His fiery personality and press-coverage prototype helped define his era."

He may have played just 34 regular-season games across three seasons, but his decision to join a divisional rival after tormenting the 49ers for years showed both bravery and a commitment to helping transform San Francisco into a contender once again.