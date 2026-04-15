Richard Sherman Reveals Blueprint for 49ers to Take Down Seattle
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Aside from injuries, the biggest hurdle the San Francisco 49ers faced last season was the Seattle Seahawks.
No other team gave the 49ers a tougher outing than them. Even in Week 1 when the 49ers beat them, it wasn't easy by any means. The Seahawks have the upper hand on the 49ers.
It's on the Niners to figure out how to make it an even playing field against them. Thankfully, former 49er Richard Sherman revealed a blueprint for them to take down Seattle.
Sherman offers the 49ers a solution
"You've got to get some attitude back on that offensive line. I think that's where you got to go," Sherman said on The Richard Sherman podcast. "This Seahawks defensive line understands that they have been able to control you. You haven't been able to move them. You haven't been able to move Bryon Murphy, Jarren Reed, and Leonard Williams. You haven't been able to move them, whether it's double-teamed or not. That means your guys aren't strong enough.
"That means your centers and guards aren't strong enough to handle these men. They are taking on double teams and standing pat. And you've seen it consistently in those games. If you can't move them with the double team, then you've got to get people in there that can. There's no other way to combat that... and if you can't move them, then you're going to have the same problem next year."
Sherman also alluded to the 49ers beating Seattle's defense with Brock Purdy having to throw it "45 times" a game against their secondary, but that's never going to happen.
And maybe the 49ers' defense generates a couple of turnovers to make it favorable, but that's not a reliable or sustainable formula. Sherman hit the nail on the head, which is the trenches.
The 49ers looked soft against the Seahawks. They were bullied in their last two matchups. Usually, it's the 49ers who are the aggressors, but they couldn't do it against Seattle.
How a team establishes a physical presence is within the trenches. Outside of Trent Williams, no one on the 49ers' offensive line is doing that.
Against the majority of teams in the league, the 49ers' offensive line is fine. It is against ferocious fronts, like the Seahawks, where they get exposed.
Anticipate them drafting an offensive lineman or two. They need a boost and a revamp to either shuffle the starting lineup or light a fire under their current starters.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN