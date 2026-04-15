Richard Sherman Reveals Blueprint for 49ers to Take Down Seattle

Aside from injuries, the biggest hurdle the San Francisco 49ers faced last season was the Seattle Seahawks.

No other team gave the 49ers a tougher outing than them. Even in Week 1 when the 49ers beat them, it wasn't easy by any means. The Seahawks have the upper hand on the 49ers.

It's on the Niners to figure out how to make it an even playing field against them. Thankfully, former 49er Richard Sherman revealed a blueprint for them to take down Seattle.

Sherman offers the 49ers a solution

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"You've got to get some attitude back on that offensive line. I think that's where you got to go," Sherman said on The Richard Sherman podcast. "This Seahawks defensive line understands that they have been able to control you. You haven't been able to move them. You haven't been able to move Bryon Murphy, Jarren Reed, and Leonard Williams. You haven't been able to move them, whether it's double-teamed or not. That means your guys aren't strong enough.

"That means your centers and guards aren't strong enough to handle these men. They are taking on double teams and standing pat. And you've seen it consistently in those games. If you can't move them with the double team, then you've got to get people in there that can. There's no other way to combat that... and if you can't move them, then you're going to have the same problem next year."

Sherman also alluded to the 49ers beating Seattle's defense with Brock Purdy having to throw it "45 times" a game against their secondary, but that's never going to happen.

And maybe the 49ers' defense generates a couple of turnovers to make it favorable, but that's not a reliable or sustainable formula. Sherman hit the nail on the head, which is the trenches.

The 49ers looked soft against the Seahawks. They were bullied in their last two matchups. Usually, it's the 49ers who are the aggressors, but they couldn't do it against Seattle.

How a team establishes a physical presence is within the trenches. Outside of Trent Williams, no one on the 49ers' offensive line is doing that.

Against the majority of teams in the league, the 49ers' offensive line is fine. It is against ferocious fronts, like the Seahawks, where they get exposed.

Anticipate them drafting an offensive lineman or two. They need a boost and a revamp to either shuffle the starting lineup or light a fire under their current starters.

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