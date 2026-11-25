The San Francisco 49ers have seven more games in the regular season and then a potential playoff run is coming. What are the expectations for the 2026 rookie draft class for the stretch run?

Setting Expectations for San Francisco 49ers Rookies in Final Stretch

De’Zhaun Stribling

Stribling is supposed to return to practice around Week 14. So, he could return around Week 15 or 16. Even then, the room is now deep enough that he will likely just be a depth receiver.

Romello Height

Height is the 49ers fourth rusher. He is a depth option who is mostly a pass rusher. However, he ranks 10th in pass rush productivity and 11th in win rate amongst rookie edge rushers. The goal is for him to be more productive as a pass rusher.

Kaelon Black

Black has already exceeded expectations. However, the impact he has on McCaffrey has to remain. Black allows the 49ers to use McCaffrey in more beneficial ways without asking him to take on the tough carries.

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Gracen Halton

Halton is out for the season due to an injury. Despite that, his rookie season will be viewed as a massive success due to the production he brought.

Carver Willis

Willis is the backup left guard. Connor Colby has been rocky but not bad enough to warrant a benching. Still, he was the weak link on the line prior to the Colton McKivitz injury. There is a chance we see Willis at some point this year.

Ephesians Prysock

Injuries and the release of Jack Jones have pushed Prysock onto the field in a limited variety recently. The goal is for Prysock to continue to hold off Nate Hobbs for the third outside cornerback role. More than that, the 49ers trusting him in dime scenarios would help.

Jaden Dugger

Dugger has done more than expected already. The goal for him is to be as good moving away from the football as he is when he is coming downhill towards the football. That is where Dugger is best.

Enrique Cruz

The McKivitz injury opens the door for Cruz to play. However, all indications are that they want this year to be developmental.

James Thompson Jr.

The rookie UDFA has been a reliable option against the run. He just has to stay healthy and continue to hold down this role. The return of C.J. West could limit his snap counts down the stretch run.