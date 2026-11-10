What the 49ers' Trade for Keenan Allen Means About Mike Evans

The 49ers just acknowledged that Mike Evans might not come back for a while.

They're trading a sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's a year older than Evans.

If the 49ers were confident that Evans could return from Achilles' tendinitis in the next week or two and stay healthy, you'd think they would have traded for someone other than Allen, because he and Evans are similar. Both are old. Both are slow. Both are big. And both can operate over the middle where Jauan Jennings used to make his money on the 49ers. Keep in mind, the 49ers tried to trade for Jennings, but he preferred to stay in Minnesota. Which means Allen was the 49ers' second choice.

Allen is 34. He's a quality route-runner and a tough possession receiver. And he's experienced, so he probably will contribute right away, as in this Sunday against the Cowboys.

Allen will catch passes for the 49ers. He won't do nothing. But when the playoffs roll around, if Evans misses any time, the 49ers probably will lose. Allen doesn't change that.

The entire offense revolves around Evans' ability to be great. He's the main reason the 49ers beat the Seahawks in Seattle last month, and he's the main reason Brock Purdy was the MVP frontrunner through the first few weeks of the season.

The 49ers need an All-Pro wide receiver to be serious Super Bowl contenders. Someone like prime Evans or prime Brandon Aiyuk. Allen is not an All-Pro talent, and his acquisition indicates that prime Evans may no longer exist and that Aiyuk will be released either today or in two weeks, when his roster exemption expires.

Everyone knows the 49ers desperately need wide receivers. If they had traded for none, the team would have taken major criticism. So they traded a mere sixth-round pick for a graybeard who won't be on the team next year.

If they were serious about insulating themselves from the possibility that Evans will miss playoff games, they would have traded for a legitimate No. 1 receiver in his prime. But the 49ers never have traded a first-round pick for a player in 10 years since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch joined the franchise.

And why would Shanahan trade a first-round pick? He's not coaching for his job. He has no pressure to win a Super Bowl. The 49ers gave him another extension just a few months ago after losing in the divisional round of the playoffs. He merely has to maintain the status quo.

So he traded for another old player. And if the 49ers fall short, they'll blame injuries.

Wash, rinse, repeat.