The DeForest Buckner Trade Could be a Prelude to a Much Bigger 49ers Move

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have added DeForest Buckner, it appears their need on the defensive line has faded. Still, the team is clearly all-in to win a Super Bowl, so they might not be done adding before the trade deadline. Who are the best names for San Francisco to target now that Buckner has been added?

4 Names for San Francisco 49ers to Target at Trade Deadline

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

If the 49ers want to continue to swing for the fences, Thomas would make sense. He recorded 1,282 yards in his rookie season, but the team changed coaching staffs, and he has not been the same since. A former first-round pick with production like that in his third NFL season is a player worth taking a swing on. His speed can open things up for Mike Evans, and the leadership of Evans could turn his career around.

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

If the 49ers are going to continue to go all-in on former All-Pros in the last few years of their careers, why not add Mack? He will likely cost the same type of draft capital as Buckner. The 49ers could get Nick Bosa back soon, but they have so many injuries in their edge rusher room that adding Mack makes plenty of sense.

He is on a one-year deal, and the Chargers have not won a game yet. They should be looking to trade him as badly as the Colts did with Buckner.

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

The 49ers' left guard spot has been exposed in recent weeks. They could try Carver Willis or stick with Connor Colby. Or, they could add a trusted veteran. Landon Dickerson has been on the IR from Weeks 2 through 6, but he came back and started in Week 7. He is signed through 2028 and is just 28 years old. The Eagles are sitting at 2-5, their quarterback is out for the year, and their right tackle just retired. They are likely to sell. Dickerson is the best fit for the 49ers.

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

The 49ers' secondary has been exposed in the past few weeks, mainly due to their lack of depth. Derwin James would be a great addition because he can man the slot and play both safety roles. The versatility would be highly valuable in a Raheem Morris defense. The winless Chargers could trade him.