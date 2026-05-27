What to Know About Each 49ers Positional Battle During OTAs

The 49ers begin OTAs Thursday, offering a first glance at the position battles that will set the roster. A deep class of rookies joins the Niners' best UDFA group in years to compete for depth roles and a few starting jobs.

QB

Kurtis Rourke vs. Adrian Martinez. Rourke offers size, athleticism, and a big arm. He looked good in rookie minicamp with his accuracy and command of the offense. Martinez has been praised for his knowledge of the system, but has a lower ceiling. Rourke will be given every opportunity to win this and very likely will. History predicts he won’t make the 53-man roster, which then carries the risk of Rourke getting claimed off the practice squad.

RB

Kaelon Black vs. Jordan James. Black does the little things that Kyle Shanahan values highly, excellent in pass protection, solid vision, and he sets up his blockers well. James impressed when he finally got an opportunity late last year. Provided James takes a 2nd year leap and is fully versed in the system, I give him the nod initially, but then expect Black to take the backup job in-season once he learns the system fully.

LG

Robert Jones-Connor Colby-Carver Willis. Jones has the most experience, but Colby has the backing of John Lynch and Shanahan and will probably get the first look. If Colby wins the job that gives them cover against the argument that they neglect the offensive line, picked in the 7th round but starting.



Jones has more talent and should win the job in camp. Willis has the most upside, but will need time to make the transition from left tackle to left guard. Like Black, Willis may win the job in-season. Injuries could play a key role in his ascension.

TE

Khalil Dinkins vs. Luke Farrell. Penn State ran for over 200 yards per game last year with Dinkins as a key lead blocker. He was an afterthought in the passing game, but the role he’s competing for is blocking TE.



Farrell has been a disappointment and inconsistent, but cutting him would result in an $8 million dead cap hit, while keeping him on the roster would cost $3.3 million. He’s under contract through 2027. The Niners were willing to take a big dead cap hit last year, so the cost of cutting Farrell may be seen as a necessary step to improve the roster.

WR

Ricky Pearsall-Christian Kirk-De’Zhaun Stribling. Two of the three start in three-man WR sets. Stribling will be the odd man out on passing downs, likely to see far more snaps as a blocker than targets as a receiver early on. Stribling will need to learn the system and develop more nuance as a route runner and better leverage of his body for separation. My expectation is that Shanahan will design packages for Stribling to utilize his speed and ease him into the offense.

This is a big year for Pearsall; he needs to arrive with more body armor to stay on the field. Kirk is more of a security blanket, but as he proved in last year’s playoffs with a career high 144-yard game, he can deliver when targeted.

Edge

Cam Sample-Sam Okuayinonu-Mikail Kamara. Two of the three make it. Sample is a capable edge setter against the run and was signed to take the place of Mykel Williams while he’s out for the early season. Okuayinonu offers inside-out versatility. UDFA Kamara will need to earn his way onto the roster by showing the pass rushing impact he displayed in 2024 at Indiana. I think Kamara will be the odd man out, but he has the skills to threaten for a job.

DT

C.J. West, James Thompson-Evan Anderson-Sebastian Valdez. West isn’t at risk of being cut, but he may fall down the rotation if Thompson delivers on his physical talent, a powerful run stuffer with quick feet. Anderson and Valdez are fighting for a job, and I’d favor Thompson over both. Only two of the four make it: West and whoever wins out.

LB

Luke Gifford-Garrett Wallow-Nick Martin-Jaden Dugger. Gifford made the Pro Bowl for special teams. Wallow came through when needed late last season. Martin has physical talent but hasn’t put it together yet. Dugger is also an elite athlete. Martin and Dugger may battle for a spot as another special teams demon. Martin adds value as a blitzer, with Raheem Morris looking to utilize that far more than Robert Saleh did. I think Wallow gets cut, along with whoever loses the special teams competition between Martin and Dugger. The cuts would move to the practice squad.

DB

Jack Jones-Nate Hobbs-Darrell Luter-Ephesians Prysock. Three of the four make the team. I think that puts Luter in jeopardy. The other three were hand-picked by Morris and new DB coach Jerry Gray. Jones creates picks; Hobbs and Prysock have high upside. Luter doesn’t appear to fit with Morris wants in terms of generating turnovers. Prysock will have additional value as a four-year special teamer at UW.

S

Larry Worth III, Darrick Forrest, Patrick McMorris, Jalen Stroman. Four players vying for the 4th safety spot. Worth was so impressive at rookie minicamp that the Niners signed him to a three-year deal. That puts him in the driver’s seat. He began as a linebacker and moved to safety, nickel, and a hybrid S/LB role at Arkansas. Forrest and McMorris are veteran free agents with limited experience. Stroman is a 4.7 run stuffing UDFA.

P

Corliss Waitman vs. Jack Bouwmeester. Waitman punted last year in Pittsburgh, a lefty who can make it tough for returners to handle his kicks. He averaged 45.5 yards per punt and placed over 41% of his kicks inside the 20. Bauwmeester is a 27-year-old Aussie; he averaged 44.5 yards per punt at Texas and was the national co-leader at punts inside the 20. Given the time the Niners spent on scouting and talking to punters up to the draft, I’d give the edge to Bauwmeester.

OTAs will be held May 27-29, June 1, and June 3-4.