What It Will Take for the 49ers to Pry Maxx Crosby From the Raiders
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Maxx Crosby is back on the table for the San Francisco 49ers, as our own Grant Cohn has reported them to be one of several teams interested.
It makes sense for the 49ers to want Crosby, given the need they have at defensive end. Yes, they have rookie Romello Height, but he's strictly a pass-rushing specialist.
Crosby would give them a complete defensive end for the perfect impact. However, trading for Crosby will be costly. Here is what it will take for the 49ers to pry Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders.
What a trade package for Crosby could look like
The starting point will certainly be a 2027 first-round pick. If the 49ers do not hear that in the 49ers' offer, they will immediately hang up the phone, and rightfully so.
Crosby is one of the best players at a premium position. It would be disrespectful of the 49ers not to offer a first-round pick. The Raiders would be foolish not to demand it.
Expect a first-round pick to be involved, but the real complications begin after that. The Raiders might insist on another first-round pick, which the 49ers can easily push back on.
Thanks to the Baltimore Ravens, sending two first-round picks for Crosby is null and void. That's too rich an offer to give the Raiders for Crosby now.
The 49ers should tack on a 2027 and a 2028 third-round pick. That will give the Raiders a nice little boost to their draft capital, but that probably won't be enough to pry Crosby away.
At this point, the 49ers should look at where the Raiders are deficient on their roster, and the most obvious answer is at wide receiver. The 49ers just so happen to have a few players they can offer.
If the Raiders want a veteran to plug and play immediately, Demarcus Robinson is an option. But the Raiders may suspect the 49ers will cut him. Plus, they'll likely want a younger asset.
In that case, Jacob Cowing or Jordan Watkins should be offered. Neither player will be a loss to the 49ers. With the Raiders, they'll have the runway to grow and potentially flourish.
And if the Raiders are hard-pressed to want a better package, the 49ers should strongly consider trading them Ricky Pearsall. His talent when healthy appears to be legitimate.
However, the key phrase there is "when healthy." He's also getting up there in age, so if he's the deciding factor in acquiring Crosby, the 49ers have to do it.
If no player is enticing to the Raiders, then the 49ers will have to be okay with letting go of a second-round pick. I think they need to avoid that when they can.
The last thing they want is to be without a quality draft pick in the first two rounds. But considering their feelings on the NFL draft, it might be a feasible move.
Trading for Crosby won't be easy, and it might take until the trade deadline for it to materialize. Buckle up.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN