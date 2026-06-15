49ers are One of Several Teams Interested in Trading for Maxx Crosby

The 49ers aren't necessarily done making moves.

They sat and watched as the Rams traded for the best defensive player in the NFL, Myles Garrett. But according to a source, they're one of several teams still interested in trading for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

This doesn't mean a trade is imminent. The Raiders tried to trade Crosby to the Ravens this offseason, but they failed his physical and cancelled the trade, which temporarily hurt Crosby's value. The Raiders might want to wait a few months before trading Crosby so they can show the teams who are interested that he has made a full recovery.

But if and when the Raiders do indeed trade Crosby, they probably will trade him for a first-round pick and a second-round pick, or a first and a player. And the 49ers can afford that price.

Theoretically, the 49ers could offer a first-rounder and Mykel Williams to the Raiders for Crosby. If the Raiders would prefer a second-round pick rather than Williams, who was the 11th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the 49ers could do that as well. Williams is coming off a torn ACL, but he's only 21 years old. And he was a good run defender last season. He just isn't half the pass rusher that Crosby is -- at least not yet.

The Raiders clearly are in no rush to trade Crosby while he's injured and his value is at its lowest. But if he plays well this season and the Raiders still struggle, they could trade him before the deadline. And if the 49ers don't trade for Crosby, another NFC contender such as the Eagles or the Seahawks certainly could.

Crosby, 28, recorded 10 sacks in 15 games with the Raiders last season, and 69.5 sacks in his seven-year career, which is impressive considering the Raiders have been losing for most of his career. He routinely plays 95 percent of the defense's snaps, as opposed to Nick Bosa, who typically plays 75 percent of the defensive snaps.

Crosby is outstanding against the run, and his motor never shuts off. He instantly would be the 49ers' best defensive lineman. And he's signed through 2029. And he's cheaper than Bosa.

This past season, he tore his meniscus and had surgery to repair it. Teams will wait to see how he recovers before trading a first-round pick for him. But assuming he plays well and the 49ers start the season hot, don't be surprised if they trade for Crosby.

Why not? They're awful at drafting. Trade those premium picks for a proven player.