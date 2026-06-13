One 49ers Rookie Has a Ton of Momentum Going Into Training Camp

Minicamp wasn’t necessary this year for the San Francisco 49ers. Or at least, Kyle Shanahan didn’t think so.

Perfect attendance in OTAs is what led Shanahan to make that call. However, other factors played a part in the 49ers' cancellation of minicamp this year.

One of them is how the players looked in OTAs, specifically the rookies. That’s mostly what those practices are for anyway. It’s to get the rookies up to speed.

But one rookie proved he didn’t need minicamp, as he was impressive during OTAs. That rookie is edge rusher Romello Height. Having a strong OTA means he’s created a ton of momentum heading into training camp.

Height’s off to a hot start

Texas Tech's Romello Height prepares to rush the Arkansas-Pine Bluff offense during a non-conference football game, Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Just the speed, athleticism, his explosion on get-off, and then, just natural pass rush ability,” said defensive line coach Kris Kocurek (h/t Pro Football Talk). “It’s been really impressive so far. We’re not in pads or anything yet, so that’ll be the determining factor for the whole thing, but just the way he moves.

“At the end of the day, we drafted him to rush the passer, and he’s really excelled at that. His get-off has been really, really good, being able to put tackles behind the eight ball with his get-off and making them set differently and protect differently and getting on them quickly.”

Height is a rookie who has the best chance at being the most impactful of this year’s draft class. He will be a pass-rushing specialist, and while his snaps are limited, he still plays a critical role.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height (9) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Since he’ll be played exclusively on obvious passing downs, the weight of his snaps is significantly higher than the rest of the rookies. He’ll have a prime chance every time he goes out there to influence the play.

Whether that’s by hurrying, sacking, or forcing a fumble on the quarterback, all of Height’s snaps will be crucial, as they present an opportunity for him to swing the game towards the 49ers.

With the momentum he’s created from an excellent OTA, he has a chance to live up to the 49ers’ expectations of him. He may have been drafted in the third round, but he’s the most important rookie in 2026.

If he can pick up where he left off from OTAs in training camp and the preseason, the 49ers will suddenly have a defensive front that is extremely lethal.

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