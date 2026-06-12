Why 49ers Fans Shouldn’t Get Their Hopes Up on This Latest Trade Rumor

It’s officially that time of the year where trade rumors and hypotheticals run rampant.

No team is absolved of these scenarios, especially the San Francisco 49ers. They just witnessed their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams, pull off a blockbuster trade for Myles Garrett.

They’ve yet to make a move in response to that, but there is one trade scenario they’ve been associated with to address that. It’s by trading for Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

Recently, The MMQB’s Albert Breer answered a question in an article about the chances the 49ers have of making a trade with the Raiders for Crosby a reality. Here’s what he said.

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“I love the idea, and I think the 49ers are always open to these types of deals, but if I were them, I think I’d wait a bit before diving all-in,” Breer wrote. “Let’s see how that core looks over the first month or two of the season.

“The last thing you’d want, I think, is to see a bunch of guys get old at once right after you sold off assets you would need to get younger. But if the Niners are, say, 6-1, and the Raiders are 1-6, and Crosby is balling out, that’s where, if I’m John Lynch, I’m thinking about picking up the phone.”

Sounds like there’s a legitimate chance that the 49ers can pry Crosby off the Raiders in that specific scenario. However, I highly advise 49ers fans not to get their hopes up.

A trade won’t manifest

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders already tried to trade Crosby earlier in the offseason to the Baltimore Ravens. Then the Ravens got cold feet and burned the Raiders by reneging on the deal at the last minute.

It would feel extremely odd for the Raiders to cut bait with Crosby again, even if they do only win one game by the trade deadline, as Breer alluded to. I don’t think it will happen.

Trading Crosby away isn’t on the table for them anymore. I believe the Raiders treat that reneged trade as a sign to just rock with Crosby the whole way. Or at least for the 2026 season.

But let’s say they are open to dealing him again. It wouldn’t be to the 49ers. If the 49ers want to acquire Crosby, it will be as Breer stated. They will be winning and want to add to their already strong team.

However, because they’re winning, their draft pick won’t be appealing to the Raiders. The only appealing factor is that they’re sending Crosby out of the AFC. Aside from that, they’ll look elsewhere to cast him off.

And it’s not like the 49ers have given up significant draft capital at the trade deadline before. The most was for Christian McCaffrey, and that didn’t involve a first-round pick, which would be the cost for Crosby.

Acquiring Crosby would be nice for the 49ers, but they missed their window before the Ravens did a double-take.

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